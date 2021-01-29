Talks on this year’s Leaving Cert to continue next week

Talks on arrangements for Leaving Cert and Junior Cert 2021 will continue next week.

Education Minister Norma Foley attended another online meeting today of the exams advisory group, which is exploring all options in the face of the unexpected closure of schools since Christmas.

There is concern about the impact of the loss of face-to face teaching on about 120,000 exam candidates in particular.

The 2021 exam candidates lost 11 weeks in school tuition last year and they have missed almost four weeks since Christmas, with no date set for their return to the classroom.

With separate talks still going on about the return to the classroom of the first priority group - 23,000 special needs pupils in primary and special schools – there is speculation that the second priority group, Leaving Cert students, won’t be back until March.

A Department of Education statement said today’s meeting of the advisory group included discussion on what further measures could be made to address the demands on students preparing for the exams.

It teased out the scope and form of assessment for the exams, orals and practicals and exam-related coursework projects, which are normally completed in school.

Significantly, the meeting also discussed provision out-of-school learners, a cohort that attracted particular attention last year. Some were refused calculated grades because could not produce evidence from a teacher of their academic standard.

Ms Foley and the Government are under pressure to make a decision soon on the State exams with the Irish Second Level Students’ Union (ISSU) and others seeking a choice between assessed grades and traditional exams.

Meanwhile, with the results of the deferred, November 2020, Leaving Cert exams due next week, the National Parent Council Post Primary (NPCPP) helpline – 1800 265 165 - will operate from Tuesday to Friday to assist students.

Students who are entitled to a higher CAO offer on foot of these results, will receive a deferred college offer to start their course in the 2021/22 academic year.

Higher education institutions making improved offers will be in contact with students during the week beginning February 8.

