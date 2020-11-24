Talks on new pay deal for 340,000 public servants get green light

TALKS on a new pay deal for 340,000 public servants are set to kick off after the government formally invited unions to negotiations.

The Public Services Committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions met this morning and decided to accept an invitation on a successor to the current agreement.

It comes after Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said earlier this week that borrowing for the pandemic rules out a major wake hike for state employees.

All public servants got a 2pc pay rise under the current agreement last month.

The Public Service Stability Agreement expires on December 31.

An invitation from the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath was issued to unions this morning.

