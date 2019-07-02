'Taking life one day at a time' - Ireland's oldest person has died, aged 108

Mary Coyne (nee Griffin), from Rathbarna in Castlerea, Co Roscommon passed away on Monday.

Mrs Coyne died at the Áras Mháthair Phóil Community Nursing Unit in Castlerea, where she was a resident.

The great-grandmother is survived by her son, daughter, extended family and many friends.

She was predeceased by her husband Roger and son-in-law Sonnie.

As she celebrated her 100th birthday several years ago, Mrs Coyne told a reporter she credited her long life to "taking life one day at a time".

Her funeral mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Church in Castlerea on Wednesday morning at 11am.

