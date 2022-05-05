Gardaí have arrested and questioned a swimming coach after suspicions were raised that recording equipment may have been hidden in dressing rooms of pools where children were changing.

The investigation into possible sexual exploitation of children was launched after a number of people raised the issue and Swim Ireland were alerted.

It then reported the matter to gardaí and on Tuesday a man in his 30s was arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice (sexual offences) Act and questioned.

He was later released and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions who will decide if the man should face charges.

It is understood a number of children and their parents were interviewed by gardaí and evidence was gathered before the man was arrested.

The alleged offences can carry a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.