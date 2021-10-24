| 12.4°C Dublin

Suspended anti-vax GP Anne McCloskey denies intimidating opponents and claims she is ‘only doctor standing up for patients’

Anne McCloskey says her movement is simply ‘asking hard questions’ of authorities and the media

Former Aontú councillor Anne McCloskey joins members of the public in a &lsquo;Peaceful Gathering&rsquo; in the grounds of Stormont Expand

She was once a respected GP and former councillor, but Anne McCloskey from Co Derry has become one of Northern Ireland’s most prolific Covid conspiracy theorists.

The former Aontú deputy leader — who resigned from the party over its stance on Covid-19 — has been sharing mistruths for 18 months on social media and at public rallies and meetings on both sides of the Border.

She has referred to a “so-called pandemic”, likened the administration of vaccines to Nazi Germany and shared images depicting politicians such as the SDLP’s Colum Eastwood as Hitler.

