Suspended anti-vax GP Anne McCloskey denies intimidating opponents and claims she is ‘only doctor standing up for patients’

She was once a respected GP and former councillor, but Anne McCloskey from Co Derry has become one of Northern Ireland’s most prolific Covid conspiracy theorists.

The former Aontú deputy leader — who resigned from the party over its stance on Covid-19 — has been sharing mistruths for 18 months on social media and at public rallies and meetings on both sides of the Border.

She has referred to a “so-called pandemic”, likened the administration of vaccines to Nazi Germany and shared images depicting politicians such as the SDLP’s Colum Eastwood as Hitler.

“The Holocaust didn’t end with the ousting of Auschwitz, the Holocaust ended with the Nuremberg trials when people were held accountable,” she said during an interview for a social media video.

A member of the Freedom Alliance, which has links to Co Donegal, McCloskey is a close ally of Dolores Cahill, the former UCD professor who has also been peddling Covid-19 mistruths since the pandemic began.

McCloskey’s relentless campaign of misinformation resulted in her receiving an 18-month suspension from practising medicine by the General Medical Council (GMC) earlier this year.

Last week, it emerged she had sent a “notice of liability” to Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin, claiming she was guilty of crimes against humanity for Stormont’s Covid legislation.

McCloskey has also issued the same letters to Health Minister Robin Swann, Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride and Patricia Donnelly, the head of Northern Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme, and given them two weeks to reply — or she will issue them with further correspondence with a view of bringing them “before a court”.

Another recipient was Professor Gabriel Scally, who has criticised the Department of Health for not intervening when McCloskey was sharing her controversial views while working as a doctor.

“It’s a peculiar thing to do. I’ve had about a dozen of them and one from her. They are really quite bizarre in terms of what they are alleging,” he said.

“There’s no doubt she has been misinterpreting information around Covid-19 and spreading that very widely in order to sow confusion in people’s minds.”

McCloskey believes in Common Law, a movement whose members refuse to accept laws and believe they have the authority to prosecute others.

“It’s clearly designed to intimidate,” Prof Scally said.

Last week, the Sunday Independent questioned McCloskey on her claims.

SI: Why are you targeting politicians and health professionals?

AMcC: I hold them personally responsible. I am asking them to clarify the validity of lockdowns, but it doesn’t exist. I am asking them to show me why healthy people need to wear masks. They can’t.

SI: Do you accept that your actions are intimidating these people?

AMcC: I am not playing the victim bit. I feel very intimidated, having lost my means of earning a living and lost my professional reputation.

SI: You’ve lost your livelihood for making false claims. So this is your own fault, is it not? And you only have yourself to blame?

AMcC: This is the reason for my notice of liability. I am saying, show me what part of anything I have said with evidence, is it appropriate or incorrect.

SI: While intimidating people.

AMcC: I am not going down the road of people feeling intimidated. There is nothing intimidatory about them.

SI: What do you mean? There are individuals turning up to the offices of MLAs and delivering these types of letters, filming staff and scaring people.

AMcC: They can’t be snowflakes, do you know what I mean? If you are a public representative you are mandated and tasked to serve the people you represent.

SI: You are not tasked with having someone behave in an aggressive manner, as has been the case for a number of politicians and their staff who aren’t even elected.

AMcC: No, but a robust challenge asking for scientific data, that’s not being aggressive. I don’t believe in any of the tactics where staff have been approached.

SI: But the point is, some MLAs have felt intimidated by people like you and by people who support you.

AMcC: How MLAs feel is no concern of mine. If they choose to be intimidated by me asking hard questions, that’s their business.

SI: Do you accept that you have behaved in an irresponsible manner?

AMcC: Absolutely not. I contend that the Government and the Department of Health are putting people’s lives at risk. I am the only doctor standing up for patients.

SI: You say you got in touch with people from the Common Law movement for advice. Who were those people?

AMcC: I am not going to discuss who they are.

SI: Was one of them Dolores Cahill, your friend?

AMcC: I wouldn’t be going to a professor of immunology for legal advice.

SI: Ms Cahill also says she is now a “peace constable” and believes she can now arrest members of society. Are you going to become a peace constable?

AMcC: It’s not something I am involved in. I have no decision made yet, but it’s something certainly that I think is important.

SI: One thing Dolores Cahill does …

AMcC: Hold on, I am not going to discuss Dolores Cahill with you on here.

SI: … is she holds mock trials, kangaroo courts for those she believes are guilty of ‘crimes against humanity’. Have you done that yet?

AMcC: No.

SI: Is that something you are going to do?

AMcC: I am not skilled in any aspect of the law, but I do believe it’s important we use the instrument at our disposal. The law doesn’t work.

SI: Do you foresee at any point that you might go off and arrest someone for ‘crimes against humanity’?

AMcC: I certainly wouldn’t rule it out.

SI: You want to hold MLAs such as Sinéad McLaughlin personally responsible for the response to the pandemic. What do you mean?

AMC: She is personally liable for decisions taken.

SI: How is she personally liable?

AMcC: Because she is a living woman. If she decides to enforce mandates which take away people’s rights, then she is responsible for those decisions. She needs to answer that letter within two weeks, otherwise …

SI: Or what?

AMcC: Then she is in default. She and the others [Swann, McBride and Donnelly] must respond within two weeks in law and show me that what I am saying is untrue.

SI: And if they don’t, what happens?

AMcC: They will get a notice of default and after that, the statement I made becomes the law. They can end up in court. I will serve an affidavit.

SI: Some of these politicians and medical professionals may actually say it will be you, Dr Anne McCloskey, and people like you who will be in court if you continue to harass people.

AMcC: It’s not harassment to hold people accountable.

SI: It is if you are making them feel intimidated. And on that, there are many journalists who have received death threats by Covid deniers — do you condemn those?

AMcC: Totally. But to hold people to account is required to keep people safe.

SI: I would argue that it’s people like you who are firing up this mob online and that’s why politicians and journalists and others are receiving threats.

AMcC: There is no mob online.

SI: What do you mean? There is an ever-growing number of people abusing others online for just doing their jobs.

AMcC: And as for the media, the pharmaceutical companies own the media.

SI: No they don’t.

AMcC: They do, the coverage has been a disgrace from start to finish. RTÉ, the Independent, all of the mainstream media. They are there to hold politicians to account. Every time I put something online it’s taken down, it’s called censorship.

SI: It’s because some of your posts are misleading.

AMcC: I am defending the people of my town against a health dictatorship and a government that’s incompetent.





Last week, Stormont’s Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon was forced to call in police again when she received a threatening message on social media after speaking out about how anti-vaxxers had targeted her and her staff.

A group delivered a “notice of liability” to the SDLP MLA’s office in North Belfast, accusing her of harming children by endorsing the coronavirus vaccine. When she spoke out about it in last week’s Sunday Independent, she and the journalist who wrote the article received several sinister and menacing messages, including one they considered put their lives at risk.

A police investigation has been launched into the incident.

In the wake of the murder of Conservative MP David Amess and the barrage of abuse politicians have faced in recent weeks, Stormont’s Assembly Commission reminded MLAs last week that financial support is available to improve their security.

PSNI Acting Assistant Chief Constable Sam Donaldson said:“The PSNI is committed to the safety of journalists and elected representatives.

“We can’t fix a lot of these things alone, we don’t have the power, we don’t own the legislation, we don’t control Facebook, Instagram and those big organisations. We do need the help of elected representatives to bring about new legislation to challenge these big social media platforms.”