Suspect in shooting of two gardaí is Daniel Goulding, a notorious former member of the ‘Westies’ crime gang

Goulding (38) came close to losing his life several times during bitter feud within world of Dublin organised crime

Daniel Goulding Expand
Gardaí at the scene of an armed siege at the Whitechapel estate, Blanchardstown, Dublin, on Tuesday, May 25. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
Forensic officers examine the Garda car that was fired on at Whitechapel Grove in Blanchardstown. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Daniel Goulding

Ken Foy

The man suspected of spraying gardaí with machine gun fire has long been considered one of the most notorious criminals operating on the capital’s northside.

Born on April 19, 1983, Daniel Goulding seemed destined for a life in organised crime, according to senior sources who knew him as a child.

