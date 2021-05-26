Suspect in shooting of two gardaí is Daniel Goulding, a notorious former member of the ‘Westies’ crime gang

The man suspected of spraying gardaí with machine gun fire has long been considered one of the most notorious criminals operating on the capital’s northside.

Born on April 19, 1983, Daniel Goulding seemed destined for a life in organised crime, according to senior sources who knew him as a child.

Daniel (38) is a former member of the ‘Westies’ crime gang. Along with older brother David (43), he was involved in a bitter feud for years with another former gang member Jason ‘Jay’ O’Connor.

The most notorious incident linked to the feud was the murder of 36-year-old Keith Walker who was shot 18 times with a sub-machine gun in the car park of a pigeon racing club in June 2015.

Gardaí believe this murder was planned near the same property where multiple shots were fired at detectives yesterday evening.

“This housing estate was used as the base for the Walker murder in terms of the planning and the organisation of logistics for it, but the suspects did not go back there afterwards,” a senior source said today.

Goulding was lucky to escape with his life yesterday after engaging in a shoot-out with highly trained and heavily armed gardaí.

On several occasions during his life of organised crime, Goulding has come within inches of losing his life,

including a shocking incident in 2004 when associates of bitter enemy O’Connor tried to murder him.

“Daniel and David were arrested for serious crime offences on Christmas Day and they were released from Garda custody on St Stephen’s Day,” a senior source said.

“But associates of Jay O’Connor were waiting for them and parked up at a Chinese restaurant near Blanchardstown garda station.

"They let loose on them with a machine gun when they walked out of the station. How they escaped injury that time almost defies logic.”

In December 2005, Daniel Goulding was given a 10-month suspended sentence for possession of a smoke-pipe hand grenade gardaí believe he planned to use in the feud.

In June 2006, Daniel was arrested after he was seen throwing a kilo of cocaine – worth an estimated €70,000 – from a car near a Garda checkpoint.

He was given a 10-year prison sentence for the offence.

The two well-respected detectives who were shot yesterday are said to be making a good recovery – one of the officers has been working for around 12 years and the other has been a garda for around six years.

Both have spent the majority of their careers in the K District – Ireland’s busiest Garda district and the subject of a major Virgin TV documentary last year.

Sources say the two detectives called to Whitechapel Grove in Clonsilla shortly before 7pm yesterday after a 999 call reported gunshots in the locality following an apparent row between the suspect and a female.

“When the detectives arrived in the estate, all was quiet and they approached the property but the next thing they were being shot at from a high-velocity machine pistol,” the source said.

“The officers ducked for cover and returned fire – that is when the stand-off began. It went for two and a half hours before he was arrested.”

Both officers were shot in the foot, and one was wounded in the hand. They are being treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.