Survivor testimonies on the Abbey stage: ‘I felt adopted people were finally being listened to’

When the authorities fail to act, says Susan Lohan, “often it’s left to the arts community to highlight egregious human rights abuses”.

The Abbey Theatre’s latest project is a case in point, the co-founder of the Adoption Rights Alliance believes. This St Patrick’s Day it will stream a new production entitled Home: Part One. Devised as a response to January’s long-awaited report on mother and baby institutions, it features 46 women — Lohan among them — including survivors, public figures and performers reading survivor testimonies and excerpts from reports on the homes system from our national stage.

It comes after the recent dissolution of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes against calls from survivor groups for it to be extended. It also follows an RTÉ investigation into illegal adoptions and the announcement of findings from an independent review into adoption practices. This review estimated there may be as many as 20,000 “suspicious” records in the adoption archives but advised against holding a full-scale inquiry because it would be “unlikely” to yield “clear information”.

Many survivors feel they are still not being heard, and are frustrated with a bureaucratic silence that has denied them information about their identity.

For Lohan — who is also a member of the Mother and Baby Home Collaborative Forum, established in 2018 to facilitate “dialogue and action” between survivors of these institutions and the government — taking part in Home: Part One is an opportunity to provide testimony about the wider mother and baby system, which was not confined to homes.

“My mother never set foot in a mother and baby home, neither did I,” she tells Review.

Instead, before her adoption, Lohan was taken to Temple Hill infant and children’s hospital in Blackrock, Co Dublin. It is one of many similar institutions not investigated by the commission. Temple Hill was run by St Patrick’s Guild, one of the organisations at the centre of RTÉ’s investigation into illegal adoptions.

“I was born in 1964 and I was adopted in 1965,” Lohan says. “My mother was not a 16-year-old unfortunate girl. She was a 30-year-old civil servant, but she was the sole breadwinner in her family. Her mother had recently died so she was left maintaining the family home. She had a younger brother and I suppose she felt, well, she would have been homeless had she endeavoured to keep me because she would have been fired from the civil service. She had no choice.”

Lohan had a loving adoptive family but, like most adoptees, she wondered about her origins. “I feel like I’ve come late to my own identity,” she says, describing what it was like to see so much of herself in her biological mother when they finally met.

“Years later I would realise that we had so much in common. My mother was the first female president of the Public Service Executive Union. She had a real sense of social justice and campaigned for workers’ rights. I obviously have that. There’s a campaigner in me. I wish to see injustices put right.”

Of the estimated 57,000 children or more who passed through the mother and baby system, Lohan says: “We thought it was better that children live in isolation from their mothers in an anonymous institution to save the blushes of Irish society because we wanted to pretend nobody was having premarital sex in Ireland.”

She describes the Abbey’s work with survivors as “groundbreaking”. It follows other cultural engagement with adoption issues including films such as Philomena and plays like Patricia Burke Brogan’s Eclipsed, and Postscript, co-written by director, performer and adoption activist Noelle Brown, who serves as curator and lead artist for the Home project.

Lohan describes getting to share her experience on the Abbey stage as “absolutely humbling”: “I felt adopted people were being listened to.” Irish adoptees are still, she says, “denied the space to discuss what happened to us as a trauma”, referring to a saying by adoption scholar Reverend Keith C Griffith that is well-known within the adoptee community: “Adoption loss is the only trauma in the world where the victims are expected by the whole of society to be grateful.”

The Abbey’s unique position in Ireland’s struggle for self-determination also resonated with another aspect of Lohan’s identity: “The fact that it’s the Abbey, which has so much to do with Irish nationalism — ironically, on both sides of my natural family, I have well-recognised patriots.”

For those affected by the mother and baby system, what St Patrick’s Day represents — a shared sense of belonging and heritage — is bittersweet, for these are the very things still denied to survivors.

As Ireland continues to grapple with a past that is still very much present, Home: Part One invites us to at last bear witness for those who have fought so long to be heard.

Home: Part One will be streamed at 7pm on the Abbey Theatre’s YouTube channel on March 17. Any donations received during the premiere will go to Barnardos Post-Adoption Service

