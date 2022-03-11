Surgeon who hid fact op on woman (92) who later died was unnecessary is suspended for year

A surgeon who admitted concealing the fact an operation he carried out on a patient who died from complications was unnecessary has been suspended for 12 months.

Christopher Andrews discovered while performing a hip replacement on Rose Guiney (92) her right hip was not fractured.

A fitness to practise panel was told “he knew at that moment that he should say something”, but he “chose not to do so in order to protect himself by concealing what happened”.

Mr Andrews told the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) he decided to withhold the truth “to avoid an investigation” into his work as he was “subject to another investigation in respect of allegations which were subsequently proved to be unfounded”.

The tribunal also heard Mr Andrews intended raising the matter with colleagues the weekend after he operated on Mrs Guiney, but “decided not to do so” upon hearing of her death.

The panel said “the matter may never have come to light” if Mrs Guiney’s patient records had not been reviewed by the trust following her death.

An inquest into the death found the mother-of-two was admitted to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast on January 23, 2018, where Mr Andrews was a trauma and orthopaedic surgeon.

Mrs Guiney was complaining of pain in her right hip after a fall and a X-ray suggested she had sustained a fracture.

A CT scan was ordered the following day to confirm the diagnosis.

She underwent a replacement operation on January 25, but died the following day as a result of post-operative pulmonary embolism.

The coroner’s findings said “there was a critical failure to properly consider all relevant material before a decision was made to subject an elderly patient to major surgery”, as Mr Andrews did not check the X-ray and CT reports.

Counsel for the General Medical Council told the MPTS Mr Andrews “accepted that his conduct was seriously unprofessional and would be considered as deplorable by his peers”.

He said he placed Mrs Guiney “at unwarranted risk of harm, brought the profession into disrepute, breached a fundamental tenet of the profession, and acted dishonestly”.

“Mr Andrews’ first impulse had been to act dishonestly for his own benefit and that he cannot seem to explain his conduct.”

Counsel for Mr Andrews described the surgeon’s conduct as “an isolated incident wholly out of character” in an unblemished 30-year NHS career.

He said “although there were admitted failings, there was some mitigation”, as an expert witness had told the panel “there were system failures and that the case should not have been listed for surgery at all”.

He also said it was clear Mr Andrews “feels genuine regret for his actions and a strong sense of shame and remorse in acting the way he did”.

The panel found the fitness to practise of Mr Andrews, who had admitted breaching his duty of candour, was impaired as a result of his misconduct. However, it opted against striking him off due to his “heartfelt remorse”, the insight he had shown, his previous good character and attempts at remediation.

The Belfast Trust said it hadn’t yet seen the detailed decision, but stated: “We are sorry that the care and treatment which we provided fell short of the standards that we and her family would have expected.

“We had already initiated both internal and external reviews of this case, to identify any learning. There is now direct involvement of surgeons and radiologists at a daily pre-operative planning meeting to review investigations before operations take place.”