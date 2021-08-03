Surge in sales of electric, plug-in and hybrid cars

ELECTRIC, plug-ins and hybrids now account for nearly one-third of new-car registrations, latest figures show.

They have a combined market share of 30.44pc with hybrid sales reaching 16.56pc, electric 6.90pc and plug-ins 6.98pc.

Their combined total is now only 4pc off diesel registrations (34.43pc) and 2pc off petrol (32.62pc) and underlines the accelerating pace of the switch to ‘electrified’ vehicles.

The number of new ‘pure’ electric vehicles bought in July came to 1,902. That compares with just 771 in July 2020 and means that so far this year 6,233 new electric cars have been registered. That is nearly three times the number for the same period in 2020.

The rate of electrification is detailed in the latest SIMI report.

It shows how months of pent-up demand and record savings sparked a mid-summer new-reg car buying spree in July.

The report reveals that 26,483 new cars were registered in July compared with 21,171 for the corresponding month in 2020 and 24,681 for pre-Covid 2019.

In all, 90,342 new motors have been registered so far this year. That compares with 74,056 for the corresponding period in 2020 (up 22pc) and 105,439 in 2019 (down 14.3pc).

The number of used imports fell to 5,345 last month, down from 8,740 in July 2020 and 9,382 in 2019 as Brexit tax measures bite British vehicles in particular.

However, boosted by imports from Japan, year-to-date used foreign cars are up 30.4pc (41,097) over 2020 (31,527) but down 34.25pc on 2019 (62,508).

SIMI director general Brian Cooke said today: “In what has been a very difficult and uncertain trading environment over the last 18 months, new car sales in July have brought a much needed boost to both the industry and to local economies.

“Pent-up demand and record savings have led to strong appetite for all vehicles, new and used, cars and commercials. While new car sales continue to be well behind pre-Covid levels, hopefully this growth in activity in July is the first step in a return to more sustainable business levels. It is particularly encouraging to see an increase in the sale of new electric vehicles.

“The level of zero and low-emitting vehicles will continue to grow and it is vital that both the industry and the State continue to invest to deliver the widest possible choice to motorists and commuters.”

The top 5 selling car brands for July were 1. Toyota 2. Volkswagen 3. Hyundai 4. Skoda 5. Ford. And the 5 top models were: 1. Hyundai Tucson, 2. Toyota Corolla, 3. Toyota Yaris, 4. Toyota Rav 4, 5. Volkswagen Tiguan.