Supply and demand – AstraZeneca’s inability to meet their expected vaccine targets has become a fraught drama

As production problems persist, many vulnerable people are still waiting for their jab

The Astra Zeneca vaccine is currently given to healthcare workers and people with underlying illnesses leaving them at high risk of Covid-19. Photo: Reuters Expand

The Astra Zeneca vaccine is currently given to healthcare workers and people with underlying illnesses leaving them at high risk of Covid-19. Photo: Reuters

Eilish O'Regan

Never were the emotions of a nation so wrapped in one tiny vial.

We have seen the elation after people get the Covid-19 vaccine and the dejection of the disappointment in those whose clinic appointment has been cancelled after a delivery no-show. For tens of thousands of others who are waiting, it promises a release from a year of fear.

So it’s no wonder the battle over the failure to meet vaccine supply expectations between health officials and AstraZeneca has become a fraught drama.

