Savaeh Boyd from Ashtown walks Gucci her 6 month old Jack Russell puppy on the Bull Wall in Sandymount. (Photo: Frank McGrath)

GARDAÍ warned families and staycationers that strict controls will be enforced on numbers and parking at beaches, beauty spots and amenities this weekend.

The warning came as bright sunshine is forecast for Saturday - but Father's Day on Sunday is likely to see unsettled conditions with thundery showers.

Ireland will witness almost an eight degree cooling over the coming days from the balmy 26C temperatures savoured last weekend.

Gardaí issued the warning after officers were forced to direct traffic away from some beaches last weekend amid packed crowds and traffic jams exacerbated by illegal parking.

To avoid a repeat, Gardaí warned that measures will be taken against those who park illegally near beaches or beauty spots.

"An Garda Síochana wants people to enjoy the summer but do so safely. Parking illegally can lead to unnecessary risk and dangers such as pedestrians being forced to walk along dangerous roads," a spokesperson said.

"It can also prevent emergency services from gaining access to these amenities at seaside locations which could lead to the loss of life."

"The outcome of parking illegally could be far more serious than a fixed charge penalty notice or vehicle towing and puts others and your own life at risk."

Gardaí will closely liaise with councils to monitor crowds at beauty and beauty spots - and to determine if illegal parking becomes an issue.

The Road Safety Authority, Water Safety Ireland and Coast Guard urged people to take care when travelling or enjoying water sports this weekend.

The HSE and Department of Health urged people to comply with remaining Covid-19 controls and to observe social distancing measures.

Beaches and beauty spots are expected to be busiest on Saturday which is likely to boast the best of the weekend weather.

Met Éireann's Paul Downes said Ireland will see thundery showers on Sunday with the coming week set to prove quite unsettled.

"Saturday will be a largely dry day with sunny spells though it will turn cloudier from the west as the day goes on," he said.

"Patchy light rain or drizzle will develop in the southwest later in the evening with highest temperatures of 15C to 19C."

"Sunday will see thundery showers or longer spells of rain across the country. There will be drier and brighter periods at times also with highest temperatures of 14C to 16C."

Sunday evening will see some further thundery showers with rain continuing into Monday.

"There will be further showers or longer spells of rain continuing on Monday. However, drier and brighter conditions will develop through the afternoon though it will remain quite cool with maximum temperatures of 16C."

"Tuesday will see sunny spells with some scattered showers in the east, and the best of the drier conditions in the west."

It will remain cool with maximum temperatures of around 17C.

The medium range outlook is for unsettled conditions to persist throughout next week.