HOUSEHOLDERS face a mixed bag for the May bank holiday weekend with spells of bright sunshine set to be interrupted by heavy showers and late season overnight frost.

Remarkably, it will prove almost ten degrees cooler this weekend compared to the Riviera-like conditions that saw tens of thousands flocking to rivers, lakes and seaside resorts just seven days ago.

The best of the sunshine will be early on Friday and Saturday - but with a warning that unsettled conditions will then dominate with heavy showers forecast for Monday.

Met Éireann's Michelle Dillon said some areas will enjoy very nice weather on Friday and Saturday before clouds and rain arrives.

"Friday will start off dry with plenty of sunshine but showers will develop in the afternoon, becoming most widespread across the southern half of the country through the day. Some will be heavy with a slight risk of hail and thunder," she said.

"The highest temperatures will be 9C to 12C. There'll be some lingering showers to begin on Friday night but these will soon die away and the rest of the night will be dry with clear spells and lowest temperatures of minus 1C to 3C with a touch of frost in places."

"The mist and fog will clear early on Saturday morning and it will be mainly dry to begin with sunshine."

"Once again clouds will increase with scattered showers developing, though they won't be quite as heavy or as widespread as the previous couple of days."

"Indeed it looks like parts of the west and northwest will be mainly dry with sunshine, with more in the way of showers in Leinster, Munster and east Ulster and highest temperatures of 9C to 12C."

Saturday night will see showers die away though some areas will see a patchy frost.

"Sunday will bring a mix of cloud and sunshine though with clouds generally increasing through the day. There will be a scattering of showers, most widespread in parts of the north and northwest where they will be heavy at times. However, there will be less showers than previous days in the south and east."

"Monday will be a wet and windy day with an area of low pressure tracking over the country. Persistent and at times heavy rain will become widespread through the morning and early afternoon with some bright or sunny spells following. There will also be showers or further longer spells of rain and a risk of thundery bursts."

"Monday night will continue rather windy with further spells of rain or showers but becoming mostly dry later in the night with the winds starting to ease later too."

"Tuesday will be a much drier day with some sunshine and a scattering of showers with northwest winds continuing to ease through the morning and highest temperatures of 9C to 13C."

Beyond Tuesday, the outlook is for continued unsettled weather with spells of sunshine interrupted by rain showers.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 13C or even 14C but it will remain quite cold at night.