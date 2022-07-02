Sunny spells and scattered showers forecast as temperatures set to reach high teens

Temperatures will range between 16C to 19C in a moderate southwest breeze, fresh or strong at times along Atlantic coasts.

There will be mixed conditions today with bright spells and scattered showers forecast as temperatures are set to reach the high teens.

A few heavy showers are also possible in the afternoon, according to Met Éireann.

There will be a good deal of cloud across the country on Sunday but with lots of dry weather.

Some sunny spells will occur at times along with just well-scattered showers with highest temperatures between 15C to 19C in a moderate west or northwest breeze.

It will be rather cloudy early next week with patchy rain or showers at times, especially in the west and north.

There will be some sunshine further east and south and it will become warmer and sunnier by the end of the week.

It will be predominantly dry on Monday but with mostly cloudy skies. There will be a few showers drifting eastwards across the country in a moderate westerly breeze.

Highest temperatures will range between 15C to 19C, warmest in the southeast of the country.

There will be patchy rain and drizzle in the west and northwest on Monday night. Elsewhere, it will be largely dry with just isolated showers and lowest temperatures between 9C to 12C in moderate westerly breezes.

Tuesday will see a lot of cloud over Ireland with a few showers. The best chance of any sunny spells will be in the east and south of the country.

Highest temperatures will be between 16C to 20C, warmest in the east and southeast.

It will be humid overnight with patchy light rain or drizzle spreading from the west with lowest temperatures between 12C to 15C in moderate westerly breezes.

Similar weather conditions are forecast on Wednesday with lots of cloud and scattered showers.

The best of any sunshine will be in the east and south with highest temperatures between 16C to 21C with moderate west winds.

It will be cloudy overnight with patches of mist or drizzle with lowest temperatures between 12C to 15C.