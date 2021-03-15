Sunny and dry weather for St Patrick’s Day as temperatures to reach as high as 16C

Dafne Schilling Bernardes and Adriano Buchling from Clontarf take a selfie along the coast at Dollymount during sunny weather in Dublin. February 28, 2021 Photo by Steve Humphreys

The weather is set to take a sunny turn with temperatures forecast to reach as high as 16C on St Patrick’s Day.

Met Eireann has forecast that while there will be some outbreaks of rain lead up, the weather should be largely dry by the national holiday on Wednesday.

“Frost and fog will clear on St Patrick's Day morning leaving a dry and mostly sunny day,” Met Éireann said. “There is just the chance of some cloud moving in across west Connacht and north Ulster later in the day.”

It can be expected that the highest temperatures on the north coast will range from just 10 or 11C, while they’ll be 16C or 17C in south Munster and south Leinster, along with light northwest breezes.

“Cloud is expected to spread southwards over Ireland during Wednesday night with a few patches of drizzle possible,” they added. “Minimum temperatures of five to eight degrees, occurring early in the night.”

As for today, some sunny spells are expected but there may be a good deal of clouds overall, along with some scattered patches of rain or drizzle. Mild temperatures should prevail with moderate westerly breezes with some hill and coast mist this morning.

Outbreaks of rain will develop in northwestern counties early tonight and will extend southeastwards over the country overnight.

“Rainfall totals will be small and some areas will hold dry. Clearer weather will spread from the north towards dawn,” Met Éireann said. “Minimum temperatures of six to nine degrees in moderate northwest winds.”

By Tuesday morning, things will be cloudy with patchy drizzle that should clear quickly from southern counties to leave a dry and mostly sunny day nationwide. Highest temperatures will range from around 10 or 11 degrees in north Ulster, to 15 or 16 degrees in south Munster.

And again, the night before St Patrick’s Day it’ll turn cold under mostly clear skies with some fog patches expected to develop. Minimum temperatures generally of between 0 and three degrees are expected with a risk of frost.

“It looks set to be rather cloudy on Thursday with some patches of drizzle and mist around early in the day but tending to clear away from most parts by the afternoon,” Met Éireann said.

It's forecasted that there’ll be highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees, and by Thursday night it’ll be dry. Clouds will break in some areas allowing it to turn quite cold with lows of two to four degrees, while elsewhere lowest temperatures will range five to nine degrees.

A generally dry day is expected for Friday with a mix of cloud and sunshine, with current indications suggesting the best of the sunshine will be across the east and south of the country.

As for the weekend, Met Éireann added that: “Early indications suggest that high pressure will continue to dominate the weather over Ireland this weekend bringing mostly dry and settled weather conditions.”

