Sunday obligation to attend mass remains suspended, say Catholic bishops

In August, Pope Francis said that getting a Covid vaccine is 'an act of love'

The Sunday obligation to attend Mass remains suspended, the Catholic bishops have decided following a meeting today as the first case of the Omicron variant was detected in Ireland.

The bishops suspended the obligation to attend mass on Sundays and holy days in Spring 2020 in a bid to stem the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

In a statement issued following their Winter Plenary Meeting, which took place online, the bishops said it was important to “remain vigilant, conscious of the threat still posed by the virus and any new variants which may emerge”.

They said they would continue to take the steps to protect the health of others. The latest Government guidance says that “religious services and weddings can proceed without capacity limits but with all other protective measures remaining in place”.

Read More

Face-coverings must continue to be worn at all gatherings in churches and in parish buildings the bishops highlighted, and they called for high standards of hygiene and ventilation in churches, as well as social distancing as “essential ways” in which to contribute to the health of parish communities.

Ahead of Christmas, the busiest time of the year for the Church, when people come to church in larger numbers, they called for “careful planning” and “sensible precautions” in parishes.

The bishops have also asked parishes across the country to ring their church bells at 9am on Sunday 12 December as act of remembrance for those bereaved over the past year.

Welcoming the impact of the ongoing programme of vaccination, they said it had provided greater protection for people’s health, especially that of the most vulnerable.

Vaccination has demonstrated its effectiveness in limiting infection and in curbing the serious effects of the infection when it occurs, they said and added, “It has also helped to ease the restrictions placed on the social and religious life of our communities and to keep hospital beds free for other essential and urgent medical needs.”

In December 2020, the bishops published a statement encouraging Catholics to support the programme of vaccination.

In August, Pope Francis said that getting a Covid vaccine is “an act of love”, and that “getting vaccinated is a simple yet profound way to care for one another, especially the most vulnerable”.

The bishops called on the governments on both sides of the border to support efforts to provide vaccines for those in the developing world.

“Unless every person around the world has access to vaccines then we will all be vulnerable to Covid-19 for many years to come,” they warned.

Read More