A huge majority of the public believes there will be an economic recession in the next 12 months, according to the latest Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks opinion poll.

In a week when the Taoiseach warned the country was in a “new era” of high energy prices, the poll finds 70pc fear Ireland will be in recession within a year.

Almost two thirds (65pc) expect their financial position to worsen and there is a further increase in concern over the cost of living (62pc), up two points in a month ahead of housing (51pc) as the biggest issue concerning the public.

The Department of Finance has revised down projected economic growth by more than two percentage points, with growth of around 4.25pc projected for this year and just under 4pc next year, but no authority here is predicting a recession.

However, last week the Sunday Independent revealed senior Government sources were warning the margin of error around official projections is “significant” and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is warning “the balance of risks is firmly tilted to the downside”.

In an interesting finding, Queen Elizabeth II, the British monarch celebrating her platinum jubilee this weekend, has scored a higher approval rating than any political leader in Ireland.

Meanwhile, the Dublin Airport Authority is held responsible by 83pc of respondents for chaotic scenes at the airport last weekend.

A smaller majority (53pc) believe DAA chief executive Dalton Philips should have resigned after more than 1,400 people missed their flights due to huge queues caused by staff shortages.

There is also strong support (65pc) for tax concessions on rental income for smaller landlords to encourage them to remain in the sector. Meanwhile a massive 83pc would like to see property prices to go down even if that meant the value of their home would reduce.

But in a week in which the Environmental Protection Agency warned Ireland was not on track to meet its climate change targets by 2030, opinion is divided. While 49pc are “very concerned” or “concerned” a surprisingly large 50pc are only “slightly concerned” or “not concerned at all”.

It is the issue of the cost of living, and the possible economic ramifications that is dominating concern, and public anxiety is influencing political preferences.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald (53pc) is well ahead of the leaders of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in terms of who people believe will be taoiseach after the next election, rather than who they would prefer to lead the country.

The preference for Ms McDonald’s party is also evident in the state of the parties: Sinn Féin (35pc) up one point since last month, Fine Gael (20pc) down three, Fianna Fáil (17pc) up one, Social Democrats (5pc) up one, Labour (4pc) unchanged, Green Party (3pc) unchanged, Solidarity/PBP (3pc) down one, Aontú (3pc) unchanged, Independents/Others (10pc) unchanged.

In a forced choice on favourite coalition options, a Sinn Féin-led government including Labour, the Social Democrats and the Greens (44pc) polled slightly ahead of the current Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Greens coalition, which was favoured by 43pc, with 13pc unsure.

Public fears that the worst is yet to come

Who is to blame? The simplest questions often require the most complex answers. Not these days.

These days the answer to the blame game is to control the narrative, hire the best PR firm, get your retaliation in first and live to fight another day.

At the end of a complex week of corporate and human affairs, the answers are in. So, who is to blame? The Dublin Airport AuthorityAA — and of course, Amber Heard.

But there is a bigger question answered too, in this month’s Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks opinion poll.

Post #MeToo, at the end of culture wars, let us call it New Politics — The Way Forward. For that, take a bow Queen Elizabeth II, who is more admired in Ireland right now than any of the main political party leaders.

In the court of public opinion, the “histrionic” witch of Hollywood Amber Heard was burned at the stake.

The battle was in a courtroom, but the war was fought on social media. And Amber Heard was roasted.

In our poll, public opinion is with the jury who answered complex pages of legal questions to do with the human stain in record time to kick-start their summer.

Most agree Heard alone was responsible for the blood drawn in her marriage to Johnny Depp, who hired the best law firm and the sharpest PR suits money could buy. In that relationship, as in all relationships, the cause of problems areis always more complex. Depp’s victory will prove hollow.

As will be the Government’s over the DAA. That was what was going on in the public square all week, after the international embarrassment at the airport last weekend — a battle of blame.

You could almost hear the spin doctors in Government Buildings. After the National Maternity Hospital, and other self-inflicted wounds before, the message was clear: This one is not on us.

In fairness, the DAA and its self-aggrandising CEO, Dalton Philips, made it easy for them.

Security staff turn up for work at 3am, on €14 an hour; 13 corporate suits earn €250,000 or more a year, with scores more on over €100,000. And 1,400 people missed their flights.

The real story at the airport is almost certainly more complex.

What role did unions play in lucrative pay-offs for security staff? And why did nobody realise this would be a problem after the pandemic?

Who is to blame? The verdict is in (see page 6). By overwhelming majority, our poll says the DAA. Which is fair enough.

But the other story is how the Government trolled the DAA, and why — and the political repercussions of that.

The ‘how’ bit is easy. Minister after minister went on air and online to effectively say: This one is not on us.

The ‘why’ is more interesting. The Government is moving from crisis to mess, with little achieved in between.

The business of government can be messy, but still, there was uneasy relief within the Government that the pile-on was on the DAA. The Government’s concern was to avoid collateral damage.

And it worked. In our poll, few blame the Government, fewer still the unions. Crisis over. Let’s move on, to the next mess, like the passport office.

But here is the thing. The solution put in place at the airport this weekend was pure populist in construct and execution.

The Government often accuses the opposition of populist answers to complex questions.

What was the solution at the airport though? Throw money at it. Bring back staff, pay them more. Move the queues. Spare us international embarrassment.

Which is why the Government’s victory over the DAA will prove hollow.

Because it raises other questions — like, what is the solution to the housing crisis, or the hospital crisis?

Should international media pitch up at University Hospital Limerick next week, what would the Government do?

Throw money at it.

Hire more doctors, nurses and medical staff, and open more beds.

Or should there be international focus on soaring property prices here, Generation Rent and homelessness rising again?

Shake the magic money tree.

Job done, move on.

Were the answers always that simple, or are real solutions more complex?

Let’s wait and see how Dublin Airport works out this summer.

But there is the political take-away: The Government is in short-term fix mode. It is not thinking big solutions to complex questions, instead it is fighting PR battles based on whatever is trending on Twitter.

Which takes us back to New Politics — The Way Forward, and the popularity here of Queen Elizabeth II who is celebrating her platinum jubilee on the throne of England...

But first, the approval ratings of Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar have fallen slightly in this month’s poll, while Mary Lou McDonald’s has increased marginally — albeit in small movements.

Half the country think McDonald will be Taoiseach after the next election. How, nobody can be sure.

Her prospective coalition of the left cannot form a majority, according to the numbers in our poll, although — what’s this? — there is a noticeable increase in favour of a SF/FF government.

The 53pc who believe she will be the next Taoiseach reflect a polarised nation: half want change, half do not.

However, all leaders in government and opposition, including Mary Lou McDonald, fall well behind the woman of the hour — and the century.

The Queen wins hands down the approval of the public here for the way she has gone about her business over there. Which is to say, with the minimum of fuss over 70 years.

The court of public opinion here — republicans, monarchists and celebrity watchers alike — admire how she has steered through several crises at the institution she heads.

And therein is a lesson. Resilience in the face of adversity. Doing the right thing, at the right time, in the right way.

The Dublin Airport shambles should never have happened — and would not have, had Covid foresight been there to realise huge numbers would want to travel again this summer.

I was recently asked by a political figure what should he do. Be anonymous was the answer, and bring real solutions to serious problems.

Anonymous like the British queen, seen when she has to be seen, heard when she has to be heard.

If there is a lesson for political leaders in all of this, it is: go find real solutions to the complex problems which afflict our society.