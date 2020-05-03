Sun set to shine as temperatures soar to 18 degrees

The sun will be splitting the rocks next week with temperatures set to soar to highs of 18 degrees from tomorrow.

Dry and sunny spells will develop on Monday as forecasters expect daytime temperatures to hit highs between 12 and 14 degrees across eastern northern coasts tomorrow while the rest of the country enjoys highs of 15 to 18 degrees.

Met Eireann forecaster Linda Hughes said Monday will be the best day for warm temperatures and sunshine.

"Tomorrow really is looking like it's going to be the best day of the week ahead, it will be dry across the country.

"There will be an easterly breeze though so along the east and north coast that's going to keep the temperatures down tomorrow to about 12 to 14 degrees, and but then across the rest of the country it's a pretty warm day tomorrow with highs of 15 to 18, degrees, so it will feel pleasant in the sunshine tomorrow," she said.

Tomorrow night will be dry in most areas with overnight lows of 4 to 8 degrees.

However, the good weather will be interrupted as forecasters say latest indications show Tuesday will be hit with heavy rainfall across parts of Munster and Leinster.

The wet weather will ease later in the day as temperatures will rise to 10 to 13 degrees in southern and eastern areas, and 14 to 16 degrees in the midlands and west .

Temperatures will surge again over Wednesday and Thursday with forecasters anticipating afternoon highs of 12 to 16 degrees and potentially 17 or 18 degrees in some central regions on Thursday.

Southeast breezes may bring outbreaks of showery rain especially to southern, western and southeastern counties.

As for this evening, forecasters have predicted dry and chilly conditions with some drizzle near southwestern coasts.

Temperatures will dip between 1 and 3 degrees or 4 to 6 degrees under thicker cloud in parts of the south and west.

