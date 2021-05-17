IRELAND'S long-awaited summer remains on pause as Met Éireann warned the next five days will be marked by spells of heavy showers.

Tuesday will see yet further isolated thunderstorms, particularly in Dublin and along the east coast.

Long-range forecaster, AccuWeather, indicated that nine of the next 14 days are likely to bring rain - with just two days involving extended spells of sunshine.

Worse still, they are predicting unsettled conditions for the June bank holiday weekend with three of the four days marked by cloud cover and showers.

AccuWeather predicted it will be mid June before Ireland experiences any prolonged spells of sunshine and temperatures that climb above 20C.

Met Éireann's Elizabeth Coleman said Wednesday will offer the best conditions this week with spells of sunshine interrupted by showers.

"Tuesday morning will be dry with sunny spells for most but scattered showers will affect the south and west. Further scattered showers will develop through the afternoon, heaviest in Leinster with the risk of isolated thunderstorms here," she said.

"It will become mainly dry in the west for a time in the afternoon with highest temperatures of 12C to 15C."

"Tuesday night will bring a mix of dry and clear spells and isolated showers with rain and drizzle mainly pushing into the west and northwest overnight."

"Wednesday will see outbreaks of rain or drizzle over the northern half of the country for much of the day. There will be scattered showers early in the day further south, becoming largely dry during the afternoon with sunny spells developing and highest temperatures of 13C to 16C."

A low pressure zone from the Atlantic will then influence weather conditions from Thursday.

"There is high uncertainty regarding the forecast for the end of the week with an area of low pressure in our vicinity."

"The current indications suggest a spell of wet and windy weather with persistent rain or heavy showers at times and daytime temperatures in the early to mid-teens."