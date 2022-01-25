The cocaine was found concealed in a suitcase after arriving on a flight from Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: Revenue.

A woman in her 20s has been arrested after three kilos of cocaine were seized by Revenue officers at Dublin Airport on Monday.

The €210,000 seizure was made as a result of routine profiling and the drugs were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched the baggage of a passenger who had arrived on a flight from Lisbon, Portugal.

A woman in her 20s was arrested by gardaí and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Ballymun garda atation.

Revenue said the seizure was part of its ongoing operations targeting the importation of drugs.

Businesses or members of the public who have any information regarding smuggling, are asked to contact Revenue’s Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

Investigations are ongoing.



