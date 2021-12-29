Suggestion that Gerry Adams be invited to London Cenotaph service was discreetly blocked

A suggestion by Mo Mowlam that Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness might be invited to attend the national Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph in London was rejected by the Home Secretary, declassified government files reveal.

The Secretary of State made her views known in a letter which was sent to Home Secretary Jack Straw just days after the IRA announced its second ceasefire in July 1997.

The issue had arisen because arrangements for invitations to the service had since 1984 been based on any party with more than one MP being asked to attend — arrangements which had been approved by the Queen.

The 1997 election had seen Sinn Féin return two MPs — Mr Adams and Mr McGuinness. Mr Straw told Dr Mowlam that he did not think the party could be invited to the ceremony “if we are to preserve the solemnity and dignity which the occasion deserves”.

In memos released at the Public Record Office in Belfast, he said that a challenge from Sinn Féin was unlikely, in part because they “were not party to the 1984 agreement so they are probably unaware of past practice and although the Scottish Nationalists and Plaid Cymru have been invited in previous years — a practice which I think should continue — they have not accepted the invitation because they prefer to take part in local ceremonies”,

Dr Mowlam replied to Mr Straw that if she certified the authenticity of the ceasefire and Sinn Féin affirmed its opposition to violence, then “from that point onwards I and my ministerial colleagues will treat Sinn Féin like any other political party”.

She continued: “Given the principles of democracy, I see no basis for proceeding in any other way.

“The question of whether they take up their seats or take the Oath of Allegiance seems to me to be irrelevant: that is a matter for the House authorities; so far as government is concerned, Sinn Féin elected representatives have a democratic mandate which should — once they have renounced terrorism — be fully respected.”

She said that in light of that, Mr Straw may wish to defer his decision until the middle of September, by which point she would have made a decision on the party’s commitment to democracy.

She added: “In practice I would not expect either of them to respond to an invitation. Republicans traditionally boycott such ceremonies and even mainstream nationalist politicians in Northern Ireland and in the Republic of Ireland have only begun to attend in recent years.”

Dr Mowlam added a handwritten note, which said: “Ps. Jack, this is a difficult one — let’s hold back to mid-September and review the situation.”

Mr Straw agreed to defer a decision.

However, when he substantively replied on 15 September, it was to reject the possibility of inviting Sinn Féin.

He said: “I told you however that, irrespective of the outcome of the current negotiations I would have deep misgivings about including Sinn Féin.

“I have to say that my misgivings are as strong as ever.”

Mr Straw said that inviting Sinn Féin would “be bound to cause distress to many of the people there”

However, he added: “I very much hope that there will be a time when we can properly include Sinn Féin in this and other occasions; but I do not think that time has yet come.”