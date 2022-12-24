Subscriber favourites - our most read premium articles of 2022

A wide-ranging list of topics intrigued our subscribers this year. From property to courts, celebrities to crime, there is something for everyone in this list. Here are our most read premium articles of 2022.

15. Cillian Murphy: ‘If this f**king pandemic hadn’t happened, Helen would have been in it. It’s dedicated to her, but it’s not the same show’

When the sixth season of Peaky Blinders hit our screens this February, Cillian Murphy sat down to talk to Tanya Sweeney about the intensity of shooting during lockdown, how the loss of friend and co-star Helen McCrory changed the show’s final season and why he’ll never say no to director Christopher Nolan

Cillian Murphy. Picture: Johnny Savage

Cillian Murphy. Picture: Johnny Savage

14. Billionaire Patrick Collison marries woman who beat him to top science prize when they were both teenagers

Silvana Konermann, the Swiss winner of the 2005 EU Young Scientist competition, has married Patrick Collison, the Irish entrant who came second in the competition — and who has since gone on to become a billionaire. Tech sources revealed that Collison and Konermann married in a private wedding in Italy in April.

Patrick Collison and Silvana Konermann

Patrick Collison and Silvana Konermann

13. Bishop in threat to close school over ‘unrest and staff relation problems’

The Bishop of Ferns had to take over as manager of a national school in the district after a total breakdown in relations among staff, which, he says, is impacting negatively on pupils.

12. Hundreds of Irish-owned planes to be ordered back from Russia in days

In February of this year, Irish leasing companies were expected to be terminate all leasing deals with Russian aircraft as sanctions ratcheted up pressure on the Kremlin after its invasion of Ukraine, according to senior aviation sources.

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin

11. The puzzling death of a very private couple: a farewell note and a hidden car in the Tipperary tragedy

The deaths of Nicholas and Hilary Smith this June puzzled locals in the rural area of Cloneen, between Fethard and Mullinahone, as they believed the couple had moved abroad during the Covid pandemic.

The scene where the bodies of the couple were found on Monday in a house near Cloneen, Co Tipperary. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

The scene where the bodies of the couple were found on Monday in a house near Cloneen, Co Tipperary. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

10. My Favourite Room: When Niamh Swail’s parents downsized, she bought their home – and got a new career to boot

After taking over her parents’ home in 2019 and giving it a complete makeover, mother-of-three Niamh Swail decided she loved the process so much she would train as an interior designer and is currently at the end of a year-long interior design course.

Niamh in the dining area. The table, originally from Coach House, is from their former home. The grey and pink chairs are from Number 10 Design. The wall and centre lights are from National Lighting. Picture by Tony Gavin

Niamh in the dining area. The table, originally from Coach House, is from their former home. The grey and pink chairs are from Number 10 Design. The wall and centre lights are from National Lighting. Picture by Tony Gavin

9. The Fab 50: The best places to stay in Ireland in 2022

From wild hideaways to hip hotels, cool castles and a ‘yellow submarine’, our travel editor Pól Ó Conghaile and his team of reviewers formed this year’s hottest accommodation list. Some of the head-turning properties you will know; many you won’t.

Sperrinview Glamping, Co Tyrone. Photo: Rob Durston

Sperrinview Glamping, Co Tyrone. Photo: Rob Durston

8. My Favourite Room: Meet the Brennan brother who has downsized for stylish ‘end of life’ living in Yeats Country

Moving house for age reasons can be difficult to face, but Sligo couple Damien Brennan and Paula Gilvarry have managed it with verve, style and wit. And there is still room in their new home for everything precious to them. Hospitality is in Damien’s genes. He’s the older brother of the famous Francis and John Brennan of the Park Hotel Kenmare, the presenters of RTÉ’s At Your Service.

Damien and Paula in their light-filled kitchen. The floor is made of gypsum, a type of poured concrete. The high stools are from made.com. Paula's cooking equipment is stored in the units. Picture by Tony Gavin.

Damien and Paula in their light-filled kitchen. The floor is made of gypsum, a type of poured concrete. The high stools are from made.com. Paula's cooking equipment is stored in the units. Picture by Tony Gavin.

7. ‘People don’t mix with them… they are kind of afraid’: A history of the Burke family’s legal dramas

Mayo’s Burke family have a long history of protests and courtroom dramas. In April of this year, Eavan Murray took a look at the family members behind the headlines.

Legal actions: Martina, Ammi and Isaac Burke arrive at the WRC at Lansdowne House in Dublin. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Legal actions: Martina, Ammi and Isaac Burke arrive at the WRC at Lansdowne House in Dublin. Photo: Gerry Mooney

6. Grainne Seoige on leaving RTE's Crimecall over pay: 'If you continue to accept less and less for what you do, it’s not a good feeling'

Once a familiar face on our screens, presenter Grainne Seoige decided to pull back. Now she's back with a documentary on menopause, and she had plenty to say about the media and misogyny, and why she’s no ice queen. "I felt great after I did it. Because if you continue to accept less and less and less for what you do, it’s not a good place, it’s not a good feeling to have.”

Prime time - Gráinne Seoige is back with a new documentary. Picture by Gerry Mooney

Prime time - Gráinne Seoige is back with a new documentary. Picture by Gerry Mooney

5. Mary Lou McDonald: How did the Sinn Féin leader and her husband Martin Lanigan fund their costly Dublin home on modest incomes?

In this extract from his book, Shane Ross explores how Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and her husband renovated their Dublin home.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald (Photo: Steve Humphreys)

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald (Photo: Steve Humphreys)

4. Gardaí seize BMW driven by convicted fraudster Catriona Carey who is at centre of further scam allegations

Our exclusive photos show how members of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) attended a property in Co Wexford and left with a white BMW and documentation. Ms Carey appeared to co-operate with officers and was holding a pink folder under her arms while gardaí searched the car before taking it away.

Search: Catriona Carey looks into the BMW car with a garda at the house near Courtown, Co Wexford. Photo: MCNPICS

Search: Catriona Carey looks into the BMW car with a garda at the house near Courtown, Co Wexford. Photo: MCNPICS

3. Dragons’ Den star Sarah Newman ‘floored’ by allegations against Catriona Carey

Former Dragons’ Den star Sarah Newman made a statement to gardaí about convicted swindler Catriona Carey 10 years ago — over concerns she had about the collapse of a company she ran with her then partner, Kilkenny hurling legend DJ Carey.

Sarah Newman. Picture by Gerry Mooney

Sarah Newman. Picture by Gerry Mooney

2. I overstayed my US visa 26 years ago, and now my family must go on €15,000 Mexico trip without me

Dawn O'Shea's holiday dream was left in tatters as she could not get an appointment for a US visa. "I overstayed a three-month visitor’s visa by eight days 26 years ago because I had an ear infection and could not fly – the change in air pressure would most likely have ruptured my ear drum. The problem only came to light about 10 years ago when I was turned away at US Immigration at Dublin Airport."

Dawn O'Shea's holiday dream was left in tatters as she could not get an appointment for a US visa. Photo: Arthur Carron

Dawn O'Shea's holiday dream was left in tatters as she could not get an appointment for a US visa. Photo: Arthur Carron

1. ‘We shagged everywhere in the early days — we had a voracious sexual appetite. It probably was helped by the drugs and the drink’

Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan’s visual art has impressed one of the UK’s top critic — now he’s sharing it (and more) with the world. He and wife Victoria Mary Clarke talked about his work, share their struggles since the accident that left him confined to a wheelchair and reminisce about their wilder days

Shane MacGowan and Victoria Mary Clarke at their home in Ballsbridge. Picture: Frank McGrath

Shane MacGowan and Victoria Mary Clarke at their home in Ballsbridge. Picture: Frank McGrath




