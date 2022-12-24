Subscriber favourites - our most read premium articles of 2022

A wide-ranging list of topics intrigued our subscribers this year. From property to courts, celebrities to crime, there is something for everyone in this list. Here are our most read premium articles of 2022.
When the sixth season of Peaky Blinders hit our screens this February, Cillian Murphy sat down to talk to Tanya Sweeney about the intensity of shooting during lockdown, how the loss of friend and co-star Helen McCrory changed the show’s final season and why he’ll never say no to director Christopher Nolan
Silvana Konermann, the Swiss winner of the 2005 EU Young Scientist competition, has married Patrick Collison, the Irish entrant who came second in the competition — and who has since gone on to become a billionaire. Tech sources revealed that Collison and Konermann married in a private wedding in Italy in April.
The Bishop of Ferns had to take over as manager of a national school in the district after a total breakdown in relations among staff, which, he says, is impacting negatively on pupils.
In February of this year, Irish leasing companies were expected to be terminate all leasing deals with Russian aircraft as sanctions ratcheted up pressure on the Kremlin after its invasion of Ukraine, according to senior aviation sources.
The deaths of Nicholas and Hilary Smith this June puzzled locals in the rural area of Cloneen, between Fethard and Mullinahone, as they believed the couple had moved abroad during the Covid pandemic.
After taking over her parents’ home in 2019 and giving it a complete makeover, mother-of-three Niamh Swail decided she loved the process so much she would train as an interior designer and is currently at the end of a year-long interior design course.
From wild hideaways to hip hotels, cool castles and a ‘yellow submarine’, our travel editor Pól Ó Conghaile and his team of reviewers formed this year’s hottest accommodation list. Some of the head-turning properties you will know; many you won’t.
Moving house for age reasons can be difficult to face, but Sligo couple Damien Brennan and Paula Gilvarry have managed it with verve, style and wit. And there is still room in their new home for everything precious to them. Hospitality is in Damien’s genes. He’s the older brother of the famous Francis and John Brennan of the Park Hotel Kenmare, the presenters of RTÉ’s At Your Service.
Mayo’s Burke family have a long history of protests and courtroom dramas. In April of this year, Eavan Murray took a look at the family members behind the headlines.
Once a familiar face on our screens, presenter Grainne Seoige decided to pull back. Now she's back with a documentary on menopause, and she had plenty to say about the media and misogyny, and why she’s no ice queen. "I felt great after I did it. Because if you continue to accept less and less and less for what you do, it’s not a good place, it’s not a good feeling to have.”
In this extract from his book, Shane Ross explores how Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and her husband renovated their Dublin home.
Our exclusive photos show how members of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) attended a property in Co Wexford and left with a white BMW and documentation. Ms Carey appeared to co-operate with officers and was holding a pink folder under her arms while gardaí searched the car before taking it away.
Former Dragons’ Den star Sarah Newman made a statement to gardaí about convicted swindler Catriona Carey 10 years ago — over concerns she had about the collapse of a company she ran with her then partner, Kilkenny hurling legend DJ Carey.
Dawn O'Shea's holiday dream was left in tatters as she could not get an appointment for a US visa. "I overstayed a three-month visitor’s visa by eight days 26 years ago because I had an ear infection and could not fly – the change in air pressure would most likely have ruptured my ear drum. The problem only came to light about 10 years ago when I was turned away at US Immigration at Dublin Airport."
Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan’s visual art has impressed one of the UK’s top critic — now he’s sharing it (and more) with the world. He and wife Victoria Mary Clarke talked about his work, share their struggles since the accident that left him confined to a wheelchair and reminisce about their wilder days