‘Sub-cell’ of dangerous feud gang targeted in six CAB raids

A “sub-cell” of one of the most dangerous organised crime gangs operating in the midlands were the target of the latest raids by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).

During the course of the search operation in Co Longford, eight dogs which gardaí believe were stolen were taken into care by the local dog warden.

“This has not been fully determined yet but eight dogs were not microchipped – there were 10 dogs there and the two that were chipped were not taken,” a senior source said.

“What is not in doubt is that since the health pandemic began, the theft of dogs has become big business so it would be no surprise at all if that was the case with the animals that were seized here but this will be investigated. We are not talking about pedigree breeds or anything like that,” the source added.

The CAB, with the assistance of the Garda Emergency Response Unit and the Revenue Customs Dog Unit, were involved in six early morning searches in total - five residential and one professional premises.

Gardaí said they seized a 201 VW Passat, financial documents and electronic media and documentation in relation to the ownership of assets.

“Financial accounts with monies in excess of €37,000 were restrained by way of Orders under Section 17 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010,” a garda spokesman said.

“This is a crew that can be best described as a sub-cell of a wider criminal organisation and the CAB raids happened as part of a detailed profiling operation which was diligently carried out by local gardaí,” a senior source said.

“It is linked to the seizure of around €40,000 in cash from the sub-cell by Longford gardaí late last year who then carried out the profile which was given to CAB.

“This is a crew that have only come to prominence in the last year or so,” the source added.

Gardaí said the raids were linked to a massive search operation against the wider gang which occurred last July.

CAB led a massive search operation against one of the gangs driving the dangerous Longford feud on July 6 last.

The first Criminal Assets Bureau operation against the gang led to led to the seizure of €110,000 and £14,000 sterling in cash, the seizure of 11 vehicles, three caravans and designer watches, handbags and clothing.

Specialist armed garda national units backed up local officers as they raided 12 homes, three professional premises and a solicitor’s office.

Last year, three members of the gang walked free from court after receiving suspended sentences in relation to a violent fracas that inflamed the midlands feud.

There was controversy after the court hearing when it emerged that local Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty wrote a letter on behalf of the accused men to the court which he later explained was not a character reference or a plea for clemency.

Senior sources said a number of other garda operations are planned against the mob in the coming months.

