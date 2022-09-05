Students want cut in fees, protection for those in digs as they lobby Government ahead of Budget 2023

The accommodation crisis and soaring cost-of-living are key issues being raised by the Union of Students in Ireland (USI) at today’s pre-budget submission lobbying day.

USI representatives will plead with the ministers and TDs in attendance to ease the financial strain on students via a range of measures.

USI’s pre-budget submission ‘A Living Crisis, A Student Crisis’, asks for a €1,000 reduction to the Student Contribution Charge; legislation to protect students in ‘digs’ accommodation; an increase of €1,000 to the SUSI grant and increased income thresholds; capital grants for universities and colleges to build strictly affordable student accommodation and a subsidy to reduce the cost of living for students brought on by hidden course costs.

“The cost-of-living crisis is not a newly emerging issue for the students of Ireland. Between having the highest third level fees in the EU and the complete lack of affordable purpose-built student accommodation, many students are forced to choose between paying bills or putting food on the table,” USI president, Beth O’Reilly, said.

“Following the formation of the Department of Higher Education, many thought the problems facing third level students would, for the first time, be prioritised by Government. Unfortunately, the main issues facing most students are still largely unresolved.

“The student accommodation crisis is probably the worst it has ever been. Many students are facing a year of lengthy commutes as there are simply not enough beds to house the number of students that require them. Investment in higher education is an investment in the future of Ireland. Government investment in higher education is one thing, but students need to see it in their pocket too,” Ms O’Reilly said.

The higher education sector is becoming “increasingly exclusionary” due to the burden of the €3,000 Student Contribution Charge and “many hidden fees”, USI vice president for campaigns Ross Boyd said.

“Access to education should not be limited to those who can afford it. Every person has a right to an education.

“While the planned increase in funding to the higher education sector is certainly welcomed, there needs to be a parallel commitment to the abolition of fees.

“We recently announced our intention to organise a walk-out of students on October 13 to highlight the disastrous accommodation crisis and we are currently planning other future actions with our members too,” Mr Boyd said.