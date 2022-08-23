‘Students are easier to live with’ – tenant on offering home as digs to help cover rent bill

A Dublin woman has described the benefits of providing digs for students amid calls for homeowners and tenants to consider renting a room as the accommodation crisis worsens.

Many college students across the country have yet to secure accommodation for the upcoming academic year and risk facing a long commute as a result.

Under the Rent-a-Room relief scheme, there is an opportunity to earn up to €14,000 per year tax-free if you rent out a room in your home to private tenants.

Renters can also avail of this scheme by subletting a room to someone with the permission of the landlord.

Read More

Sophie Flynn-Rogers (48) is the lease holder in a two-bed rented house in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, and with the permission of the landlord, has rented a room to a student for the last five years.

Ms Flynn-Rogers said it has always been a positive experience and she has never had any issue in the past.

She rents a single en-suite room for the academic year and cleans it for the student along with providing clean sheets and towels.

“I don’t want to have housemates, so the student arrangement suits me perfectly because they come Monday to Friday, they go home at the weekend and I say to them there’s a weekend included every month because there might be a weekend they don’t want to go home, so that’s included,” she said.

“It’s actually easier to live with a student than a stranger because you’re sharing your house, but they have their room, they have the use of the kitchen, they have to do nothing but feed themselves.

“Not once did I have any cause to be concerned or to regret it.

“I’ve had a number of students here, they’re all great. It’s just lovely having them here, not one single issue. If anyone is concerned about a student, they’re well able to look after themselves.”

Ms Flynn-Rogers said renting a room is “vital” and she could not afford her rent without it.

“A lot of people don’t know that tenants are entitled to the Rent-a-Room scheme as well and I didn’t know this for years,” she said.

“The landlord has to be told who is living in the house, it’s for the lease holder to make sure the landlord is aware that other people are living in the house.”

Ms Flynn-Rogers said she received 300 enquiries about the room, which she advertised in April, and found a student to rent it in May.

“We are in a dire situation, the fact that so many people are looking and the utter panic. I had parents ringing distraught and that was in May,” she said.

“You find your feet with somebody, and you get a feel for them. Students are not bad people.

“I think especially for first years, it’s a little less of a culture shock because we’ve all kissed a few frogs when it comes to accommodation and there’s just that sort of home-from-home kind of thing.

“And I always say, ‘no matter what the time, if you’re stuck or anything happens at night time, if you’re ever in trouble to ring’ because you’d do that for a housemate.”