| 16°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Students are easier to live with’ – tenant on offering home as digs to help cover rent bill

Sophie Flynn-Rogers says she doesn&rsquo;t want housemates so the digs set-up she has suits her. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
kk Expand

Close

Sophie Flynn-Rogers says she doesn&rsquo;t want housemates so the digs set-up she has suits her. Photo: Frank McGrath

Sophie Flynn-Rogers says she doesn’t want housemates so the digs set-up she has suits her. Photo: Frank McGrath

kk

kk

/

Sophie Flynn-Rogers says she doesn’t want housemates so the digs set-up she has suits her. Photo: Frank McGrath

Seoirse Mulgrew Twitter Email

A Dublin woman has described the benefits of providing digs for students amid calls for homeowners and tenants to consider renting a room as the accommodation crisis worsens.

Many college students across the country have yet to secure accommodation for the upcoming academic year and risk facing a long commute as a result.

Most Watched

Privacy