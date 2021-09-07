Students across the country will receive their CAO offers on course places later today.

CAO Round 1 offers will be issued at 2pm today along with the points requirement for each course.

The window for accepting Round 1 offers closes on September 13 at 3pm.

The release of the first round of offers will reveal the sharp impact this year’s increase in results has had on the points required for college entry.

The record-breaking results will create a high level of competition for popular courses.

There has been a significant increase in the demand for places this year, with almost 85,000 applying to the CAO compared to 78,000 last year.

More than 61,000 Leaving Cert students received their results on September 3, which showed an average 2.6pc grade inflation on last year.

An additional 4,650 places have been created in an attempt to meet some of this year's additional demand. It is hoped that these places in high-demand courses will ease some of the pressure on admissions.

Because of the Covid pandemic, the class of 2021 had the option of receiving accredited grades, based on teachers/school estimated marks, doing exams or both. Most sat papers in at least one subject.