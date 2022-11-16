Students across Ireland taking part in Amnesty International’s ‘Write for Rights’ campaign

Catherine Dunne and Grace Keaveney from Loreto on the Green Secondary School, St. Stephen’s Green pictured at the launch of Amnesty International’s “Write for Rights” campaign 2022. Picture: Julien Behal

More than 600 secondary school students across Ireland are taking part in Amnesty International’s Write for Rights campaign this year.

Students from counties Clare, Cork, Dublin and Donegal have already signed up to take part in this year’s campaign for its 21st year.

The campaign returns with a renewed focus on public involvement in global human rights issues.

With political uprisings breaking out across the world, this year’s campaign seeks to help activists targeted for their involvement in peaceful protest movements.

As of 2022, more than 230 significant economic and political protests have erupted in more than 110 countries worldwide.

Amnesty International’s global campaign, which is the world’s biggest human rights event, aims to show that anyone can make a big difference with just a small action.

While it may seem to some of us that writing letters is a thing of the past, every year, millions of individuals write letters, sign petitions and organise events. Sometimes a letter can change someone’s life.

In 2021, 4.7 million actions took place worldwide including over 32,000 individual actions that happened in Ireland.

Such support has helped Amnesty fight for 202 individual Write for Rights cases over the last 20 years.

Activism coordinator at Amnesty International Ireland, Deirdre Walsh, said this is a “great campaign accessible to people across economic and cultural backgrounds to get involved in activism”.

“By putting pen to paper and rediscovering the sometimes-lost art of letter writing, you can become a catalyst of change advocating for people who are relentless in their fight for a better world,” she said.

This year’s campaign focuses on 10 people around the world who face injustice for peacefully protesting and standing up for human rights.

Amnesty’s aim is to remind those in power that peaceful protest is a “right, not a privilege”.

Cases that are being highlighted as part of this year’s campaign include Aleksandra Skochilenko, who has been imprisoned since March 31, 2022, for peacefully protesting against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by replacing price tags in a local supermarket in Saint Petersburg with little paper labels containing facts about the invasion.

The campaign also focuses on the case of Zineb Redouane, an 82-year-old from Marseille, France, who, while shutting her fourth-floor apartment window, was hit in the face by a stray police tear gas grenade and died from her injuries.

No charges have been made as of yet over her tragic death. Amnesty has called for justice for Zineb and Aleksandra, as well as eight other cases from Bangladesh to Zimbabwe and Paraguay to Hong Kong.

Amnesty International knows that letters and words can make a difference, as shown by the case of Jani Silva, an environmental activist from Colombia whose case was highlighted by Write for Rights in 2021.

Jani has opposed environmental contamination and human rights violations, she said: “I am so very grateful for the letters. From the bottom of my heart, this campaign has kept me alive. It’s what has stopped them from killing me because they know that you are there.”