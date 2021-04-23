Student did €10,000 worth of dental damage in ‘one-punch’ attack on man who asked his ex for lighter

An economics student inflicted serious dental injuries, costing more than €10,000, with a single punch when the victim asked his ex-girlfriend for a lighter outside a nightclub.

Sean Mulhall (21) struck the man to the face, leaving him with two damaged front teeth that required treatment costing more than €10,000.

Judge Michael Walsh adjourned his case at Dublin District Court for payment of compensation.

Mulhall, from Bramblefield Park, Clonee, Dublin 15, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to the man on Harcourt Street.

The court heard that on July 24, 2018, gardaí saw a fight in progress on CCTV at Dicey’s nightclub and when they arrived the victim stated that he had been punched by the accused.

Both Mulhall and the victim appeared to be intoxicated, a garda sergeant said. The victim had sustained injuries including heavy bruising and injuries to the teeth.

The accused was co-operative throughout the investigation.

From an impact statement, the court heard, it appeared the victim had asked the accused’s ex-girlfriend for a lighter and “that is how this started”.

The DPP had directed summary disposal of the case at district court level on a guilty plea only.

A dental report was handed in to court and Judge Walsh noted that this was the basis for the €10,800 medical costs.

There was also €100 loss of earnings.

He noted from the victim impact statement that there was damage to two front teeth, the man had had to wear a brace for some time and he sustained a laceration.

The garda sergeant’s summary of evidence also referred to a fractured eye socket, but the judge said he saw no reference to this anywhere in the victim impact statement.

Defence solicitor Daniel Hanahoe said it was “one punch”.

The sergeant said any issues could be clarified on the next court date.

Judge Walsh said the accused’s guilty plea carried some weight as it saved the criminal justice system a lot of time and indicated some remorse on the part of the accused.

It also spared the victim having to come to court and be subjected to cross-examination, he said.

Mulhall had €2,500 of the compensation in court. He was a student in the final year of an economics degree and worked in a phone shop, Mr Hanahoe said.

His financial circumstances were strained and coming up with the money had been “no mean feat” for him.

The judge adjourned the case for payment of the full amount but said the accused “must realise he’s very close to a custodial sentence”.

The court would take his co-operation into account in its final deliberations, he said.

He adjourned the case to October 12 for finalisation.