Struggling SDLP could lose 25 council seats, warn insiders

SDLP sources have expressed serious concern about the party’s plummeting poll ratings and said it could lose up to 25 seats in next year’s council elections if action isn’t taken.

A party insider said they weren’t “fatalistic” about the situation which “could be reversed”, but only with a change of direction centrally.

The source said there was too much focus internally on Stormont and the SDLP needed to “return to its roots” and strengthen its ties at a grassroots, community level.

Monday’s LucidTalk poll for the Belfast Telegraph put the SDLP on just seven per cent – two points down from its Assembly election result three months ago.

The insider said: “If we got that result in next May’s council election we would lose a whole raft of representatives. I’d estimate we’d be down between 20 and 25 seats across the north.

"In Belfast, we could lose half our City Hall team. We currently have six councillors there, but if the LucidTalk result was replicated at the next election, we’d be left with just three.

"The thought of a result like that for us across the north is depressing, but I am not fatalistic about it. This can be turned around in time for the council elections if the right action is taken.

"It isn’t a time for burying our heads in the sand. We need to face up to the situation – to recognise how grave it is – and then to set about restoring the SDLP to its origins of street politics.”

Last month the SDLP announced it would form an official opposition at Stormont. It failed to win enough seats in May to be entitled to a ministry. South Belfast MLA, Matthew O'Toole, who has been nominated to lead the opposition, said the party would hold others to account.

The SDLP insider said: “Matthew is very capable and is doing a great job, but we need to be seen to be building our opposition in public view.

"There is no point in us keeping on meeting NGOs and charities at Stormont. We have to be seen to be out on the ground helping people.”

The source singled out Belfast councillor Paul McCusker, unsuccessful West Belfast Assembly candidate Paul Doherty, and Lilian Seenoi-Barr in Derry as representatives with a strong community presence.

They said it would resonate hugely with the public if the party leadership was seen regularly out on the ground supporting such grassroots activism.

The insider said the party needed more young people and more women in its ranks. They said it had to be “more proactive” in pursuing a liberal stance on social issues: "We have to move on from social conservatism. Ireland has moved on.”

The SDLP secured a nine per cent vote in May’s Assembly election, down from 12pc in 2017.

It won eight seats, losing four MLAs – including former deputy leader Nichola Mallon in North Belfast, Dolores Kelly in Upper Bann, and Pat Catney in Lagan Valley.

In South Down, outgoing MLA Sinead Bradley decided not to stand again. Her replacement, Karen McKevitt, did not hold the second seat in the constituency.

The party is conducting an internal review into its performance. The Assembly poll saw an Alliance surge and a swing to Sinn Fein with nationalists incensed at DUP opposition to the prospect of Michelle O’Neill becoming First Minister.

If Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has not returned the DUP to government by next May, then a well of nationalist support and sympathy would be likely for Sinn Fein in the council election.

