Struggling SDLP could lose 25 council seats, warn insiders

Nichola Mallon lost her seat as an MLA in the last Stormont elections Expand

Close

Suzanne Breen

SDLP sources have expressed serious concern about the party’s plummeting poll ratings and said it could lose up to 25 seats in next year’s council elections if action isn’t taken.

A party insider said they weren’t “fatalistic” about the situation which “could be reversed”, but only with a change of direction centrally.

