Struggling frontline health staff being physically and verbally abused by public

Frontline healthcare staff have faced a multitude of crises since the pandemic hit, but now, as case numbers surge and hospitals continue to be overwhelmed, another threat is presenting itself to exhausted staff — increased verbal and physical abuse from the public.

“What really damages morale further is when we don’t get the support from the public,” says Dr Eoghan Ferrie, an emergency medicine consultant at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

“When the verbal and physical abuse happens, I think that is really the final straw for some members of staff.

“The staff across the healthcare network have been very supportive of each other and they all understand that everyone is under a lot of strain. No one has a monopoly on strain or stress at the moment. In particular, our nursing staff across the emergency departments are feeling a lot of pressures with workforce pressures and having to face criticism and abuse.

"Every person in the health service goes to work each day to try and deliver the best care that they can,”

“But sometimes when the pressures are so extreme, we can’t deliver to the standards that we would want for every patient, that is very, very difficult for what is a caring profession.”

Allied to the pressures of their daily work, hospital staff are having to deal with an increased level of abuse from some patients.

Abuse of staff is not confined to hospitals, and those working in doctors’ surgeries are also dealing with a recent increase in attacks, according to Dr Margaret O’Brien, head of general medical services at the Health & Social Care Board.

Dr O’Brien said the majority of abuse towards GP staff, both via telephone and social media, was based on “factually inaccurate” claims that doctors are not seeing patients on a face-to-face basis or that surgeries are closed.

“This is having a detrimental effect on the morale of our GPs and their whole practice teams at a time when we need them most and they are busier than ever.

“The abuse has been sustained over recent months and it is having a great impact, in particular, on reception and admin teams who are answering the phones to patients.

“They are trying to do the best for their patients and give them that care and ensure they get the right care but there have been resignations from reception staff.”

Dr O’Brien said she was dealing with a large number of GP teams who were “struggling” due to the current demands and appealed for more support from the public.

“I would ask people to try and understand that everybody is doing their best. Everybody is trying to work to ensure that patients get the access and treatment they need, but we would ask the public to be kind and acknowledge the work the practices are doing on a daily basis.”

A&E director Dr Gareth Hampton urged people to show their support for medical staff by sticking to the public health guidelines around Covid.

“We are still in a period of sustained pressure. We continue to have Covid patients but we also continue to have lots of patients who don’t have Covid and that’s the difficulty.

“We want to continue doing some surgery and we want to still do some outpatients. We want to do all these things because if we don’t, there are going to be a lot of problems after Covid.

“We are struggling but we will keep going,” he said.

Dr Hampton also told the Sunday Independent about the impact the current Covid wave is having on health staff.

He is the emergency department clinical director at Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry, Co Down, and he and his team has been at the forefront of the battle against Covid over the last two years.

“It’s nice we have had compliments; we are heroes. That’s lovely but it’s hard to be a hero every day.”

Dealing with another period of “sustained pressure” during the latest wave of the virus, and the expectation of a difficult winter ahead, is taking its toll.

“There are lots of things that are unseen,” Dr Hampton said. “In the emergency department, we are like a family and even the simple things [affect us], like we can’t communicate clearly with each other, we can’t lunch together in the same way because you are stuck behind a mask or a screen.

“So even our work environment and how we support each other and look after each other has really changed. Both in work and out of work, it can be a hard and lonely place to be.”

He said it was difficult to see an end to the current pressures on medical staff.

“Last January, we thought if we get to the summer we will be OK, but we now are maybe realising that for the next few years, this is going to be difficult.

“You want to go to work, work with your colleagues to be able to do a job that is doable.

"Doing something that is hard and challenging every single day for almost two years does start to take its toll.”

Similar pressures are being felt in hospitals across Northern Ireland.