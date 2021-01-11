Stripe halts processing of payments to Trump website due to Capitol violence

Irish payments company Stripe has said it will no longer process payments for the campaign website of Donald Trump in response to violence on Capitol Hill left which left five dead last week.

The company, which was founded by Limerick brothers Patrick and John Collison, will not process any more payments to Trump’s campaign after violating violence codes, the Wall Street Journal reported last night.

The company insists customers not use their system for payments towards “high risk” activities, including for any business which “engages in, encourages, promotes or celebrates unlawful violence or physical harm to persons or property,” according to its website.

The Trump campaign has not yet commented on the development.

This news comes as many companies have distanced themselves and cut ties with the US President in light of the storming of the Capitol Building by Trump supporters last week.

The PGA Tour have also moved a scheduled tournament away from a Trump resort in New Jersey in 2022 as they deemed it would be “detrimental to their brand,” to host it there, a statement confirmed yesterday.

"The PGA of America Board of Directors voted tonight to exercise the right to terminate the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster," Jim Richerson, PGA of America president, said in the statement.

Marriott International Inc, the world's largest hotel company, and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA) said Sunday they will suspend donations to US lawmakers who voted last week against certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

"We have taken the destructive events at the Capitol to undermine a legitimate and fair election into consideration and will be pausing political giving from our Political Action Committee to those who voted against certification of the election," Marriott spokeswoman Connie Kim said, confirming a report in Popular Information, a political newsletter.

BCBSA, the federation of 36 independent companies that provide health care coverage for one in three Americans, said "in light of this week’s violent, shocking assault on the United States Capitol, and the votes of some members of Congress to subvert the results of November’s election by challenging Electoral College results, BCSBA will suspend contributions to those lawmakers who voted to undermine our democracy."

JPMorgan Chase said on Sunday that it will pause all contributions from its political action committee for at least the next six months, saying "the focus of business leaders, political leaders, civic leaders right now should be on governing and getting help to those who desperately need it most right now. There will be plenty of time for campaigning later."

Citigroup Inc said in a memo to employees seen by Reuters that it reviewed lawmakers who led the charge against the certification of the Electoral College results and found it gave $1,000 to the campaign of Republican Senator Josh Hawley.

"We want you to be assured that we will not support candidates who do not respect the rule of law," wrote Candi Wolff, head of Citi's global government affairs. "We intend to pause our contributions during the quarter as the country goes through the Presidential transition and hopefully emerges from these events stronger and more united."

With additional reporting from Reuters.

