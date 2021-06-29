Stripe co-founder John Collison buys €20m Abbey Leix estate

The huge demesne comes with over 1,100 acres

The estate has some of Ireland’s most ancient native woodlands

Abbey Leix House was for sale at a price of €20m from Sotheby’s

The co-founder of Stripe, John Collison, has bought one of Ireland’s largest and most prestigious country estates.

The Abbey Leix Estate in County Laois, an 18th century classical mansion, comes with 1,120 acres and includes a large area of ancient native woodland.

The giant demesne, adjacent to the town of Abbeyleix, has been on the market for two years with Sotheby’s quoting a price of €20m.

A spokesperson for Mr Collison, who lives in San Francisco next to Stripe’s biggest office, declined to comment on the purchase. However, a source close to the transaction said that he has expressed an interest in acting as a ‘custodian’ for the property and its estate and regenerating its historic woodlands.

Abbeyleix is an hour from Mr Collison’s childhood home in Limerick and an hour to Stripe’s Dublin headquarters.

The property, owned by the de Vesci family for three hundred years before being acquired by the British engineer and businessman Sir David Davies in 1995, has the oldest surviving oak tree in Ireland. It also has a stud farm, a quadrangle and a clock tower.

The estate has some of Ireland's most ancient native woodlands

The estate has some of Ireland's most ancient native woodlands

The main house, designed in 1773 by the architect James Wyatt, is one of Ireland’s largest, with nine bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, 117 windows and interior space of 27,000 square feet. It also has 10 estate houses and cottages.

“As few places elsewhere, Abbey Leix gives a sense of the longue durée of Irish history,” wrote the art historian William Laffan of the estate.

“Having been home to French Monks, O’More Princes, Ormonde Earls, de Vesci Viscounts, and a Welsh Knight, the house, its park and woods form a microcosm of our past.”

While refurbished by the last owner, the house understood to require additional maintenance.

Being home to some of the oldest woodlands in the country, the estate is also likely to require substantial investment to regenerate the woodlands and nurture wildlife such as the red squirrels, otters, owls and other bird life.

The huge demesne comes with over 1,100 acres

The huge demesne comes with over 1,100 acres

Like his brother Patrick, Mr Collison is known to be a keen environmentalist who engages in projects on the US west coast.

Mr Collison is one of Ireland’s richest people. The online payments firm he co-founded in 2010 with brother Patrick is now Silicon Valley’s most valuable private technology company with its valuation almost tripling to €80bn in the last three years.

The company is one of the big gainers of the Covid pandemic as more people defaulted to online payments for everyday goods and services.

It also recently announced a major expansion in Ireland, with “at least” 1,000 jobs to be added in Dublin over the next five years. Stripe currently employs over 300 people at its Dublin engineering hub in the Irish capital. The company describes itself as being “dual headquartered” between San Francisco and Dublin. It also recently announced a partnership with the University of Limerick on a new software course.

"We're investing a ton more in Europe this year, particularly in Ireland,” said John Collison at the Irish jobs announcement earlier this year. “Ireland is now a leading tech capital of Europe, with great talent and companies emerging all the time, we’re keen to help cement that position”.