Strict political advertising rules planned to prevent misinformation

Strict new rules on political advertising online will help ensure the spread of misinformation doesn’t impact on elections here, Junior Minister Malcolm Noonan has said.

Mr Noonan argued US President Donald Trump’s online activity contributed to the unrest seen in Washington DC this week with the storming of Capital Hill by his supporters.

He said “we’re in a very different situation here” but it’s important to anticipate what might happen and “to ensure there is a good, regulatory basis” for voters to get “good, sound, robust information around candidates, political parties and election events themselves.”

Mr Noonan’s remarks come as he published the outline of the Electoral Reform Bill along with Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

The Bill also includes setting up an independent Electoral Commission and measures to allow elections to take place safely during the ongoing pandemic.

The commission, which Mr Noonan hopes will be in place by the end of the year, will regulate online political advertising during electoral periods among other responsibilities.

Such advertising will have to be clearly labelled with a transparency notice that says who paid for it, the costs and any micro-targeting of the campaign.

Mr Noonan said it’s an important section of the Bill adding: “We’ve seen what’s happening in other countries and how particularly online political advertising is now having an influence on the outcome of electoral events.”

He referred to the events in Washington this week.

"Finally we’ve seen some action from some of the social media outlets restricting and banning President Trump,” he said.

“I think that’s a welcome – albeit very late in the day step.

“A lot of his activity has led to that this week.

“Obviously I think we’re in a very different situation here.”

He said the regulations on online political advertising couple with the setting of the Electoral Commission will allow work to be done to ensure information reaching voters is “managed in such a way that you don’t have that skewing of information or misinformation in political advertising.”

The Bill separately allows for polling over more than one day to assist with social distancing if an election does have to be held while Covid-19 restrictions are in place.

It also gives flexibility to returning officers to provide a postal vote to those on the special voters list if nursing homes and hospitals are inaccessible at the time of an electoral event.

Mr Noonan said this is to ensure there are alternative arrangements in place in case there’s a by-election, or another form of vote. But he said he’s “absolutely not” anticipating a general election during the pandemic.

“We have a good, stable Government that wants to deliver a very ambitious programme over the next number of years. And this is part of that,” he said.

Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless – who previously put forward proposals aimed at regulating political communications online, welcomed the Bill but said he still hopes to progress his own legislation.

He has concerns over the ability of people or political parties to set up fake social media accounts and his legislation included provisions around that.

He said the Electoral Commission Bill is “badly needed” adding: “We have seen in the States again recently the absolute destructive and potentially destabilising and sinister nature of fake news.

“It’s not longer just a fad or novelty. It’s actually destabilising of democracy.”

He said it can be seen here during the pandemic citing examples like anti-mask protesters and suggested that a “tipping point” is being reached where “we begin to question the value of social media versus the downsides.”

