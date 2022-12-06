Strep A tragedy: Stella-Lily sent home from hospital twice in days before her death as dad pays tribute to his ‘blue-eyed girl’

A five-year-old girl who died after falling ill with a Strep A infection was sent home from hospital twice in the days leading up to her tragic death.

Stella-Lily McCorkindale, who died on Monday at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children (RBHSC), will be laid to rest in a princess dress next Wednesday — just weeks before what would have been her sixth birthday.

On Tuesday evening, the Belfast Health Trust said that “every aspect of the care Stella-Lily received is being carefully reviewed”.

Stella-Lily’s devastated dad, Robert, has described his only daughter as “his blue-eyed girl” and hit out after she was sent home twice from the emergency department at the RBHSC last week with advice to drink Lucozade Sport.

“I stupidly listened to the doctors even though I knew she wasn’t well,” he said.

“I don’t want any other family to go through this, or any other child to suffer.

“I was made to feel stupid for bringing her to hospital the first time, they looked at me like I shouldn’t have brought her.

“I was made to feel like I was a burden yet the third time we took her in, the doctor had her diagnosed and started on antibiotics within 15 minutes.

“He actually told us at that stage that she was really, really unwell, I don’t know why they didn’t do any tests the first two times we went.”

Stella-Lily and her dad Robert

Stella-Lily and her dad Robert

Mr McCorkindale said Stella-Lily first began to feel unwell two weekends ago, complaining of fatigue and a sore tummy.

She subsequently developed a bad cough and fever.

Mr McCorkindale contacted the out-of-hours GP on November 28 and was advised to take his daughter to A&E as she was struggling with her breathing.

However, after a three-and-a-half hour wait to see a doctor, Mr McCorkindale said he was told to take Stella-Lily home as it was believed she was suffering from a viral infection. Mr McCorkindale and Stella-Lily’s mum returned twice with their daughter before she was finally admitted to the hospital after developing a rash on her body.

“She was taken up to ICU and I can’t say enough about the doctors and nurses there, they did absolutely everything they could,” he continued.

“They told us they would put her to sleep for a few hours and we were there with her. I sang all the wee songs I would sing to her at bedtime.

“After they put her under, she actually died for five minutes and they had to bring her back.”

Stella-Lily McCorkindale

Stella-Lily McCorkindale

Mr McCorkindale said he understands this may have contributed to the irreversible brain damage Stella-Lily suffered.

“She wasn’t just my daughter, we were best friends, for me to say she was the best girl in the world is an understatement,” he continued.

“She was such a loving, thoughtful wee girl and everyone who knew her used to tell me they wished their children were as good as her.

“She was an only child but she treated every single friend she had like a brother or sister.

“Her P1 teacher told me the loveliest thing at the parent teacher meeting, that Stella-Lily was such a thoughtful and caring child that if she saw anyone sitting on their own, she would bring them into the group.

“She loved Christmas and her mum was teaching her all about the Elf on the Shelf.

“We were out shopping and she pointed at an elf and told me she wouldn’t touch it so it wouldn’t lose its magic.

“She was learning about space at school and she wanted a telescope for Christmas so I told her she could get one and we would learn all about the stars together.

“We were best mates, we weren’t just father and daughter, we were everything to each other, but for whatever reason I let those doctors convince me she was okay. The way I see it is I’m not a doctor because I couldn’t do their job.

“I have nothing but respect and admiration for everyone who works in the health service, they do amazing work, but if you can’t treat your 101st patient like the first patient you’ve seen, you shouldn’t be in the job.

“To be honest with you, I have the best family in the world and the community I live in, they’re holding me up, along with my daughter’s strength.”

Stella-Lily’s funeral is to be held next Wednesday, leaving from Bromley Street at noon.

The Belfast Trust said in a statement: “We send our deepest condolences to the McCorkindale family following the passing of Stella-Lily.

“Every aspect of the care Stella-Lily received is being carefully reviewed. The death of a child is a heartbreaking event for family and friends and in such tragic circumstances we give the family space to grieve.

“Hospital management will be available to meet Stella-Lily’s family at a time that suits them. Our thoughts are with them at this incredibly sad time.”