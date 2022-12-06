| 2.6°C Dublin

Strep A tragedy: Stella-Lily sent home from hospital twice in days before her death as dad pays tribute to his ‘blue-eyed girl’

Grieving dad pays tribute to ‘best friend’ as he tells of the days leading up to daughter’s death

Stella-Lily and her dad Robert Expand
Stella-Lily and her dad Robert

Lisa Smyth

A five-year-old girl who died after falling ill with a Strep A infection was sent home from hospital twice in the days leading up to her tragic death.

Stella-Lily McCorkindale, who died on Monday at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children (RBHSC), will be laid to rest in a princess dress next Wednesday — just weeks before what would have been her sixth birthday.

