Streaming has put many rock-jocks out to pasture, but Dave Fanning’s departure is more 2FM’s loss than his

For a station hell-bent on attracting a youth audience, Dave Fanning must have felt as if he was a dinosaur walking the corridors of 2FM in recent years.

The fast-talking Dubliner comes from the days of pirate radio and was a founding DJ at RTE Radio 2 – as 2FM was then known – in 1979.

Read More

He was pivotal in helping to make it the country’s premier music station and was part of a golden generation of broadcasters, whose number included the late Gerry Ryan, that helped make Montrose’s second radio station a cash-cow in the 1980s and beyond.

Now, after 44 years, he is moving sideways to the national broadcaster’s digital radio offering. He will also continue to make TV shows, such as the popular Fanning at Whelan’s.

Fanning was the last link to the old 2FM and his lively weekend show will be missed by those who prefer their broadcasters to be irreverent, passionate and utterly enthralled by the power of rock music.

Expand Close Dave Fanning in RTÉ television studios in the 1980s. Photo: RTÉ / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dave Fanning in RTÉ television studios in the 1980s. Photo: RTÉ

In a world where the typical radio presenter seems to place as much emphasis on their Instagram stories as they do on their broadcasting, many will have been surprised that it took Fanning so long to walk away.

He will turn 67 on Monday — an age that’s scarcely believable considering how sprightly he still is — and is likely to remain as besotted with music as his friend, Larry Gogan, was right up to the end.

With plenty of new work to come, it feels premature to talk about his legacy, but he long ago consolidated his status as the most important music broadcaster this country has ever produced.

The Blackrock College and UCD-educated Dubliner was one of a slew of ‘pirates’ who gave legitimacy to rock when RTÉ’s then fusty executives didn’t want to know, and he had attained such a large audience on, first, Radio Dublin, and then the Big D, that when RTE’s music station was finally established his recruitment was a no-brainer.

His impact was immediate and his style of presentation – laid-back, good-humoured, make-it-up-as-you-go-along – connected powerfully with young listeners who felt alienated by the polished broadcasters who were usually to be found on the airwaves.

Fanning’s early days in RTE coincided with the growth of the fledgling U2. He was one of their early champions, something Bono and the band never forgot. Even to this day, he is granted exclusive first airplay for every new U2 single. That is a relationship that is likely to continue.

For generations of Irish rock lovers, Fanning’s then nightly show was an essential listen. His taste was usually impeccable, and there are few homegrown bands that came of age before the iTunes and Spotify eras who didn’t get a leg-up from him along the way.

Of course, his music choices were far from limited to this island, and it was he who gave many their first exposure to The Smiths, REM and Nirvana.

Today, few DJs outside those on the graveyard shifts get to pick their own playlists, but Fanning always had carte blanche.

He had a simple criterion for playing a song during his and 2FM’s heyday: “Do I like this song?” If yes, it got played.

Many readers will recall the joys of illicitly recording songs he played, especially in his Christmas round-up of his favourite tunes, alliteratively titled Fanning’s Fab Fifty.

Expand Close Dave Fanning with U2 back in the group's early days / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dave Fanning with U2 back in the group's early days

In truth, the importance of a DJ like Fanning has diminished over the last 20 years. For large swathes of the population, music just doesn’t occupy the central part in their lives it did for previous ones.

There is simply so much choice today when it comes to entertainment. And the streaming revolution has put many rock-jocks out to pasture. With more than 70 million songs available with a few swipes on your phone, the days of waiting expectantly for your favourite DJ to play your beloved band’s new song have been consigned to history.

But those who put so much faith in the algorithms of Big Tech miss out on the idiosyncratic choices of a great music curator such as Fanning or, indeed, the evergreen John Creedon over on Radio 1.

Fanning’s eclectic aural interests opened the ears of countless people in a way that the playlists on Spotify and Apple Music so often fail to do.

Ultimately, it feels as though his departure from RTÉ’s youth station is more 2FM’s loss than his. There are likely to be plenty of intriguing twists and turns in the road to come and many of his listeners will be with him for the journey.