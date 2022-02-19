Work is continuing to restore power to almost 8,000 homes, farms and businesses in the wake of Storm Eunice, ESB Networks has confirmed.

At the height of the outages yesterday, 80,0000 customers were affected and the ESB said the worst impacted areas remain South Kerry, West Cork and South Wexford.

In a statement released to Independent.ie, an ESB spokesperson said repair crews mobilised again before first light this morning, and the organisation expects to restore power to all remaining customers by tomorrow.

“ESB Networks crews from less impacted areas have been moved south to help with these efforts. NIE (Northern Ireland Electricity) Networks crews are also on the move today from NI and are assisting in repair work in impacted areas this morning.”

The ESB said further updates will be issued throughout day and customers in affected areas can check the estimated restoration time on powercheck.ie.

Big wind: Whitepark Bay on the North Antrim coast feels the force of Storm Eunice. Credit: Alan Lewis/Photopress Belfast

Big wind: Whitepark Bay on the North Antrim coast feels the force of Storm Eunice. Credit: Alan Lewis/Photopress Belfast

It comes as a status yellow snow and ice warning for the entire country remains in place until 10am today, with people in many parts of the country waking up to blankets of snow this morning.

A snow plough in blizard conditions trying to clear the snow at Mountain Top Letterkenny from Storm Eunice on Friday morning. Photo Brian McDaid.

A snow plough in blizard conditions trying to clear the snow at Mountain Top Letterkenny from Storm Eunice on Friday morning. Photo Brian McDaid.

While that warning will clear shortly, a separate rainfall warning has been issued for counties Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo until 4pm tomorrow Sunday.

Met Éireann has warned that “persistent rain followed by heavy showers will lead to localised flooding in places”.

A status yellow wind warning has also been issued for counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Donegal and the whole of Connacht from 9 o’clock tomorrow morning until 9am on Monday.

Met Éireann has warned that icy stretches and wintry falls this morning will lead to some hazardous conditions on roads, with “rain this morning falling as sleet or snow in places over the northern half of the country”.

It said today’s weather will bring scattered showers and some bright spells with milder air following from the southwest as rain clears north-eastwards.

Today will be breezy, with fresh to strong westerly winds developing. Another spell of rain and drizzle will spread from the west later this afternoon and evening. The weather service said highest temperatures will range between 5 and 10 degrees from north to south.

Tonight will be another wet night, with widespread outbreaks of rain - heaviest in the north and west with localised flooding possible. It will turn increasingly windy overnight with southwest winds increasing strong, especially on Atlantic coasts. It will be cold initially in the northeast with lows of 1 to 5 degrees there, however, milder air will spread from southern areas with temperatures rising overnight to between 7 and 10 degrees.

Met Éireann said tomorrow will be wet and very windy with strong to near gale force southwest winds. The rain will be heavy at times leading to localised flooding, before clearing south-eastwards to frequent showers through the afternoon; some heavy with possible hail. There will be very strong gusts during the afternoon across the western half of the country as winds veer westerly, with very high seas expected also.

The weather service said Sunday will be mild during the morning and early afternoon with highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees, however, it will turn much colder from the northwest after rain clears.

It said tomorrow night will remain very windy with very strong gusts in the west and northwest. Scattered showers are expected - some heavy with hail - most frequent in the northwest with limited clear spells. Some showers of sleet or snow are possible on high ground, with lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees.

There will be a windy to start on Monday, with strong northwest winds, however, winds will ease through the afternoon as they begin to back south-westerly. Scattered showers will mainly affect the northern half of the country, with a good deal of dry weather and sunny spells in the south. Showers will die out through the afternoon as cloud thickens, in highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

Met Éireann said it will turn windier again on Monday night, with southwest winds increasing fresh to strong. It will be mostly cloudy, becoming milder as patchy drizzle spreads from the west overnight. A band of heavier rain will move in shortly before morning. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees are being forecast for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will see a wet start with lingering rain quickly clearing eastwards as scattered showers and sunny spells develop. Afternoon temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees are expected with fresh and gusty westerly winds at first, eventually easing towards the evening. Showers will continue in Atlantic areas on Tuesday night, with long clear spells elsewhere, in overnight lows of 2 to 6 degrees.

The weather service said Wednesday will be another windy day with fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds. It will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, along with a longer spell of rain during the day. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees are forecast, however, it will turn cold quickly in the evening with overnight lows of -1 to +2 degrees, leading to some frost and wintry showers.

Met Éireann said further weather warnings may be issued over the weekend and it is advising members of the public to keep a close eye on weather forecasts and warnings in the coming days.

