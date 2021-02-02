Storm brewing as DUP reveals plan to undermine Northern Ireland Protocol

Sinn Féin has accused the DUP of “whipping up hysteria” after it laid out plans aimed at undermining the Northern Ireland Protocol and warned it will “not continue to act” as if North-South relationships are normal.

Shortly after the DUP announced its five point plan, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed “Northern Ireland’s place in the UK will be protected and strengthened”.

It comes following the EU’s move on Friday to invoke Article 16 - which allows either side to unilaterally suspend operations of the protocol if it is causing major problems - to control the export of Covid vaccines into NI. The EU later performed a U-turn on the issue.

The NI Protocol was designed to avoid the implementation of a hard border on the island of Ireland by having Northern Ireland continue to follow EU trade rules, thus creating a de-facto border down the Irish Sea, something which has angered unionists.

Issues have led to threats against staff carrying out checks at ports in the North. Inspections of goods arriving at Larne and Belfast ports were suspended on Monday and officials withdrawn after sinister graffiti and reports of intelligence-gathering on inspectors.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan held a meeting with officials over the threats on Tuesday and said, while he is concerned over signs of tension within the community recently, there is no evidence paramilitaries are behind the threats.

In a statement released yesterday evening, the DUP said the EU’s actions regarding Article 16 were “revealing” and a “very significant game-changer” for those who have long opposed the NI Protocol.

A party spokesperson said the EU has demonstrated the protocol can be changed without prior consultation from the other party, that the EU Commission will “act to suit its own interests”, and it had lowered the threshold for triggering the mechanism.

They added Friday’s actions show the arguments for the protocol advanced by the EU “were not borne out of principle but rather political opportunism”.

“The revealing actions on Friday by the EU have caused very significant anger and harm within Northern Ireland and has compounded the notion that the EU is playing fast and loose with Northern Ireland, attempting on the one hand to require the UK Government to enforce its obligations whilst being prepared to waive elements of the Protocol when it suits the needs of the EU,” the spokesperson said.

The DUP said its plan was to:

- Not participate in any North-South political engagement on issues relating to the protocol. They added DUP members “cannot and will not continue to act as though relationships are normal”,

- Strive for a united unionist message demanding scrapping of the arrangements,

- Attempt to build support for the anti-protocol position at Westminster; and

- Launch a parliamentary e-petition with a view to securing enough signatures to force a Commons debate on the issue.

Regarding north-south engagement, the DUP’s Westminster leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told the BBC his party will not co-operate with Dublin on implementing the NI protocol “for as long as it continues to harm the wellbeing and economic prosperity of Northern Ireland”.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD spoke with Taoiseach Micheál Martin earlier today about the situation.

"The majority of people and parties in the north opposed Brexit and worked hard over five years to secure the Irish Protocol. It protects the Good Friday Agreement and it is critical to future economic progress,” she said.

"The Irish Protocol allows businesses in the north to export to Britain and the EU seamlessly, something that is of huge benefit to the north. It is critical that it is not unpicked and undermined after five weeks in operation.

"The position adopted by the DUP is reckless and is not driven by the best interests of the people of the north. I urge them to pull back.

"Now is the time for calm leadership and solutions to deal with the disruption which has arisen as a result of Brexit."

Sinn Fein Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill hit out at the DUP’s plans, stating last night: “Whilst those of us are calling for calm and resolution the DUP are whipping up hysteria. Businesses do not need more uncertainty; they need stability, they need resolution to any outstanding issues. I look forward to the meeting with the EU Commission tomorrow to seek solutions.”

Meanwhile, the British Prime Minister tweeted: “Our commitment to the people of Northern Ireland and our Union is unshakeable. Recent EU moves have undermined the protocol & understandably provoked concern. Let me underline that, now & in the future, Northern Ireland’s place in the UK will be protected and strengthened.

“What is needed is urgent action from the EU to resolve outstanding problems with Protocol implementation, so as to preserve the gains of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement & ensure that Northern Ireland benefits from Brexit just like every other part of our United Kingdom.”

Alliance leader Naomi Long said the DUP’s proposals would only bring “deadlock and misery”.

“The DUP needs to engage with the reasons why the protocol exists – which is Brexit – and work with the rest of us on achieving mitigations, flexibilities and derogations from it,” she added.

