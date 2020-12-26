Storm Bella: weather warning issued for entire country as gusts of up to 110km/h forecast

Gusts from Storm Bella could exceed 110km/h today along the west coast. Photo: Paul Mealey.

Weather warnings have been issued for the entire country as Storm Bella is set to hit Ireland with gusts of up to 110km/h and heavy rain.

Wrap up warm and stay indoors if you can as it looks like it’ll be a washout St Stephen’s Day.

Yellow wind and rain warnings are to come into effect at 3pm and will remain in place until 4am on Sunday morning.

Westerly winds associated with Storm Bella will sweep across Ireland during the late afternoon and evening, with mean speeds up to 65km/h and gusts reaching 110km/h in places throughout the evening and night.

Met Éireann warned gusts could surpass 110km/h at times along the west coast.

With the combination of strong winds, high waves and forecasted storm surge, there is also a risk of coastal flooding along the west coast.

Heavy rain associated with Storm Bella will move southwards over Ireland and may cause localised flooding in some areas.

“St Stephen's Day will start breezy and mostly cloudy with some patchy mist and drizzle in places. Heavy rain will develop in the northwest this morning and will spread across the country this afternoon and evening with a risk of spot flooding in places.

“It will become very windy with west to southwest winds becoming very strong and gusty through the afternoon and evening with gales in western coastal areas,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Widespread heavy rain will gradually clear southwards early tonight and will be followed by scattered showers. It will turn much colder with the clearance of the rain, so some showers will be wintry, Met Éireann have advised.

“Very strong and gusty west to southwest winds will persist early in the night, with gales in western coastal areas, but winds will decrease overnight,” the forecaster said.

Frost and ice are likely to form in sheltered locations tonight.

Online Editors