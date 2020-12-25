Storm Bella: weather warning in place for ten counties on St Stephen’s Day

Gusts from Storm Bella are forecast to be 110km/h tomorrow. Photo: Paul Mealey.

The calm and pleasant conditions of Christmas Day are to be replaced with strong winds as Storm Bella is forecast to hit Ireland tomorrow evening.

Wrap up warm and batten down the hatches as a yellow weather warning has been issued for all of Connacht, Donegal, Clare, Limerick, Kerry and Cork.

Westerly winds are set to arrive in Ireland by tomorrow afternoon, with gusts associated with Storm Bella expected to reach up to 110km/h. Mean wind speeds during a blustery St Stephen’s Day will be between 50 and 65km/h.

The expected storm surge means there is a threat of flooding in coastal areas along the West and South coasts.

A Met Éireann forecaster said: “With the combination of strong winds, high waves and forecasted storm surge, there is a risk of coastal flooding”.

The yellow warning will begin from 12pm St Stephen’s Day and will remain in effect until 6am on Sunday.

Sunday will be a cold and blustery day with bright spells and scattered showers, some wintry in nature. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees are expected with fresh to strong and gusty west to northwest winds.

The unsettled and windy conditions will continue into next week.

