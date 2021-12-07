Storm Barra: Here are some useful contacts you might need

As Storm Barra brings 140km/h gusts to Ireland today and is expected to cause severe damage across the country, here are some useful numbers and websites you might need while staying safe.

Transport

Road Safety Authority: 096 25000 https://www.rsa.ie/

Bus Éireann: 0818 836 611; www.buseireann.ie

Dublin Bus: 01 873 4222; www.dublinbus.ie

Aircoach: 01 844 7118; www.aircoach.ie

Irish Rail: 0818 366 222; www.irishrail.ie

Airports

Dubin Airport: 01 944 1111; www.dublinairport.com

Cork Airport: 021 431 3131; www.corkairport.com

Shannon Airport: 061 712 000; www.shannonairport.ie

Kerry Airport: 066 976 4644; www.kerryairport.ie

Ireland West: 94 936 8100; www.irelandwestairport.com

Utility Services

ESB: To report a dangerous situation to people or property 1800 372 999; To check your power outage go to www.powercheck.ie

Gas Networks Ireland: 1850 20 50 50; www.gasnetworks.ie

Irish Water supply and service updates: 1850 278 278; www.water.ie

Rescue Services

In an emergency dial 112 or 999

Vessels: If your vessel is equipped with a radio - then use channel 16 and tell the operator your location. If you do not have a radio, use your phone to call 112 or 999 and ask for Coast Guard.

Animal Welfare Issues

For animal welfare issues connected with severe weather please keep in touch with your Teagasc adviser or contact the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Animal Welfare Helpline on:

Call save: 0761 064408

Phone: 01 6072379

