Storage yard blaze that destroyed van seized in Kevin Lunney kidnapping case was caused by a fault in walkie talkies left charging overnight

A STORAGE yard blaze that destroyed a van seized as evidence in the Kevin Lunney kidnapping case was caused by a fault in walkie talkies that were left charging overnight.

The accidental fire broke out in an office at the premises, burning the Renault Kangoo after it had been forensically examined by investigating gardaí, the Special Criminal Court heard.

Gardaí had offered to allow an independent inspection of the van on behalf of one of the accused men before it was discovered it had been destroyed.

The Kangoo was allegedly used by Mr Lunney's assailants to travel from Dublin to Cavan and back on the day of the abduction.

Four men are on trial at the non-jury court over Mr Lunney’s kidnapping and torture in 2019.

Mr Lunney (52), a Quinn Industrial Holdings director, was bundled into a car outside his Derrylin, Co Fermanagh home and taken to a horsebox where his captors broke his leg with a wooden bat, slashed his face with a stanley knife and doused his wounds in bleach while ordering him to resign from the company.

They carved “QIH” into his chest with the knife before dumping him, stripped to his boxer shorts, on a roadside in Drumcoghill, Co Cavan.

Mr Redmond (27), of Caledon Road, Alan O’Brien (40) of Shelmalier Road, both in East Wall, Dublin, and a man who cannot be legally named, known as "YZ" (40), are alleged to have been directly involved in the attack.

Mr O’Reilly (67), from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan, is accused of providing “material assistance in the planning and execution of the offences."

They all face the same charges of false imprisonment and causing serious harm to Mr Lunney at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, on September 17, 2019, which they deny.

Previously, the court heard it was alleged YZ, Mr O'Brien and Mr Redmond travelled to Cavan in the van that day. It was later found at a yard in Co Meath and DNA from Mr Lunney and Mr Redmond was found inside.

The prosecution alleges the van was imported by suspected organiser of the kidnapping, Cyril McGuinness, also known as Dublin Jimmy,who has since died.

Today, Detective Sergeant James McDevitt, the incident room coordinator at Cavan Garda Station, agreed with prosecutor Sean Guerin SC that he was aware Cyril McGuinness had become unwell in the course of a police search in England on November 8, 2019.

He died of a suspected heart attack but the inquest process was not complete.

His death had been “widely reported in the media” at the time, Mr Guerin said.

Det Sgt McDevitt gave evidence on several aspects of the case and was cross-examined by barristers for the accused.

Michael O’Higgins SC, for YZ said letters had been sent from his solicitor to the gardaí about the Renault Kangoo van after it was seized.

One letter referred to questions about whether the blood in the Kangoo van was on the inside or outside.

On December 12, the van was moved from the garda vehicle examination compound in Santry to secure storage at Ted Brennan’s yard in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan.

A fire broke out at the yard on or around February 15, 2020 and it was not initially known that the Kangoo was one of the vehicles destroyed. Det Sgt McDevitt said he wrote to YZ’s solicitors on February 25, offering an examination of the van. However, he only became aware on the 28th that it had been destroyed.

In cross examination by Giollaíosa Ó Lideaha, for Mr O’Brien, Det Sgt McDevitt said the fire started from batteries that were being charged in an office overnight.

The court heard an ID parade was carried out to try to identify who had picked up an Audi that was sold and suspected to have been involved in the abduction.

Alan O’Brien and six volunteers had taken part but nobody was identified, Det Sgt McDevitt confirmed.

He agreed with Michael Lynn SC, for Mr O’Reilly that a Mitsubishi Canter truck was bought in an online auction in early September 2019 and Mr O’Reilly was recorded as the buyer.

Documents showed it was delivered to a postcode in Buxton, Derbyshire that was associated with Cyric McGuinness.

Det Sgt McDevitt confirmed to the court that Mr O’Reilly had no prior convictions.

Michael Bowman SC, for Mr Redmond, said a bank lodgement slip found in a search of his client’s home “tallied” with a €25,000 settlement following a civil litigation.

Redmond was “good friends” with YZ and would regularly be seen in his company, Det Sgt McDevitt agreed.

He also agreed that the Kangoo was seen parked at locations around the East Wall area on October 18 and 19, 2019.

The destruction of the van was further discussed in questions by Mr O’Higgins. The court heard the fire was started by a charger for a radio or walkie talkie.

The scene was examined by the gardai, as well as an insurance assessor, who was made available to the defence teams for any enquiries, Mr Guerin said.

The assessor bought a number of the radios and found there was an inherent fault and they were prone to overheating.

Earlier, the court heard evidence of Mr O'Reilly and YZ's arrest on November 21, 2019 and charge five days later on November 26.

Garda Michael Taheny said Mr O'Reilly was arrested at Ballytrust, Co Cavan and brought to Monaghan Garda Station, where he was charged after his period of detention was extended several times.

His reply after caution was "that's fine" and he was brought to Virginia District Court that day.

Detective Garda Alan Jones gave similar evidence of YZ's arrest, charge and caution, saying the accused made no reply to the charges at Ballymun garda station.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Tony Hunt, Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge David McHugh.