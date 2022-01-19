‘Stop Smoking’ - New guidelines to help smokers quit as one in six adults in Ireland smoke daily

The clinical guidelines will help medical professional to aid smokers in quitting and remaining smoke free.

A new set of clinical guidelines for medical professionals to help smokers give up cigarettes have been published today.

The guidelines, named ‘Stop Smoking’, are to aid doctors and other healthcare professionals to best advise adults to give up smoking and remain smoke free.

Approximately one in six adults in Ireland (16pc) smoke every day while 18pc of adults in total are currently classed as smokers.

Within the under-25 age group, men are significantly more likely to smoke than women (19pc and 11pc, respectively), a Health Ireland survey in 2021 found.

Tobacco Free Ireland is Ireland’s national tobacco control policy and sets a target for Ireland to be tobacco free by the year 2025.

For the first time in Ireland, though, the survey found that smoking rates are now highest in those aged 45-54 whereas in previous years they were higher in younger age groups, indicating falling rates of smoking in younger generations.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly welcomed the new guidelines and said actions being taken will “bring us closer to our goal of becoming a tobacco free society” while adding that, “Ireland is recognised worldwide as a leader and innovator in tobacco control”.

“This National Clinical Guideline is not only an important resource for our health professionals to assist those who wish to quit smoking but it is also a recognition of the significant public health harms caused by tobacco use and a signal of our continued commitment to reduce and ultimately eliminate those harms,” Mr Donnelly said.

Smoking is the leading preventable cause of disease, disability and premature death in Ireland and people who smoke are worried about the impact it has on their lives and their loved ones, said Dr Paul Kavanagh, a public health specialist with the HSE and chair of the Guideline Development Group.

“Most want to stop smoking but too many try to stop without support. Yet there are three simple but powerful steps which every healthcare professional can take to maximise the chance that someone who smokes can successfully stop - asking about smoking, offering advice to stop, and providing practical support through arranging referral to a stop smoking advisor and stop smoking medicines.

“These new National Clinical Guidelines describe the evidence-based best practice for healthcare professionals providing people help to stop smoking. For people who smoke, the guidelines give certainty on the safe, good quality care they can expect,” Dr Kavanagh said.

Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death, disease, and disability worldwide, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) describing it as one of the biggest public health threats the world has ever faced. More than 8 million people worldwide die each year as a direct result of tobacco use or from exposure to second-hand smoke.

Along with using evidence-based approaches to “remove the visibility of tobacco products from everyday life”, Minister of State Frank Feighan said all interventions at the government’s disposal should be used, “legislative, policy, cessation aids and taxation measures – to support people to quit smoking and prevent smoking initiation”.



