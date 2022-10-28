Stillbirth of baby Jaxon McVey was predictable and inevitable, expert tells inquest

The stillbirth of a baby after he became trapped in the birth canal was “predictable and inevitable”, an obstetric expert has told an inquest.

Dr Paul Weir said Christine McCleery should have been referred for obstetric assessment which “would have concluded she would not be suitable for delivery” in a freestanding midwife-led unit (MLU).

He has also raised significant concerns over the fact a risk assessment policy used by the South Eastern Trust on suitability to deliver a baby at its Lagan Valley MLU deviated from guidance issued by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).

Read More

“I fail to understand how or why that was allowed to arise,” he said.

Dr Weir made the comments on the fifth day of the inquest into the stillbirth of Jaxon McVey on Mother’s Day 2017.

He was delivered at the Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital after the procedure went catastrophically wrong at Lagan Valley Hospital’s MLU.

A post-mortem concluded he died as a result of shoulder dystocia – a condition where the baby’s head is delivered but the shoulder becomes trapped behind the mother’s pubic bone.

The inquest is examining a range of issues, including whether it was suitable for a woman with a BMI above 30 to deliver a baby at a freestanding MLU, whether Ms McCleery was properly informed of the risks, and the ability of the midwives to respond to the emergency.

Retired obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Weir, who was appointed by coroner Maria Dougan to review the tragedy, was critical of Ms McCleery not being referred for assessment by a doctor despite having a BMI over 30.

He said he accepted the failure to do this was as a result of the midwives responsible for her care “following the policy that they were using at that time” and that they were “obliged to follow the local recommendation”.

However, he added: “I would have severe doubts about the guideline in itself, but once it’s been issued by a commissioned body, I think they had no choice but to follow it.

“I look at the guidelines from NICE, a well-respected nationwide body backed by large research and resources in determining proper practice.

“I note the Royal College of Obstetricians again uses the same recommendation that a woman with a BMI between 30 and 35 should be referred for further assessment.

“I fail to understand why a local body, composed of people who I would have had lots of respect for, should come to a different conclusion and remove a safety factor, while including a sort of phrase which says, ‘if you are at all worried, send for assessment’.

“I fail to understand how or why that was allowed to arise.”

In discussing the experience of the midwives who were working when Jaxon was being born, he said: “In my opinion, the midwives in this case appear to have tried their very best, they followed the guidelines the best they could but simply encountered a situation which was outside their level of clinical capabilities. They simply lacked the clinical capacity and skills resources to resolve this shoulder dystocia.

“The training which they had received would have been adequate to deal with the initial steps, but would not have adequately prepared them to effectively undertake the internal rotational procedures.

“In my opinion, this situation was predictable and indeed inevitable in a remote freestanding unit.

“I have every sympathy for the two midwives who encountered this situation which was outside their skills and capabilities.”

The inquest continues.