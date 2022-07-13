| 13.7°C Dublin

Stephen Nolan: From humble beginnings to a lucrative career

Andrew Madden

Before he became the BBC's highest-earning employee in Northern Ireland, Stephen Nolan came from humble beginnings.

Born and raised in the Shankill Road area of Belfast, he received his education at Springhill Primary School, Royal Belfast Academical Institution and then Queen's University, where he studied French and Business, receiving his degree in 1995.

