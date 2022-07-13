Stephen Nolan: From humble beginnings to a lucrative career

Before he became the BBC's highest-earning employee in Northern Ireland, Stephen Nolan came from humble beginnings.

Born and raised in the Shankill Road area of Belfast, he received his education at Springhill Primary School, Royal Belfast Academical Institution and then Queen's University, where he studied French and Business, receiving his degree in 1995.

During his time at Belfast Inst he worked in a video rental shop.

Both his parents worked low-paying jobs when he was growing up. He began his broadcasting career while at Queen's in the early 1990s, getting his first break on Belfast Community Radio (BCR).

In the mid-90s he was presenting a current affairs programme called The Scene on BCR, earning his first Sony Radio Academy Award.

In 2002, Mr Nolan (48) joined Belfast CityBeat, winning another Sony Award for his work.

He joined BBC Northern Ireland the following year, hosting the Stephen Nolan Show on BBC Radio Ulster, which he presents to this day. Since July 2005 he has also presented his own weekend phone-in show on BBC Radio Five Live on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

Over the years he has also been the face of several TV programmes, including Nolan Live and The Top Table, which was recently axed.

Other BBC TV shows he presented include weekly consumer programme Fair Play and Mission Employable, which followed a group of unemployed people trying to find their dream job.

He has also presented a documentary on the Shankill Butchers and a podcast series called Nolan Investigates.

Over the years he has won 16 Sony Radio Academy Awards and the Royal Television Society's Regional Presenter of the Year Award twice, in 2005 and 2006.

In 2016 he revealed he has paid for working-class children to attend top grammar schools.

In a candid interview with the Sunday Times last year, Mr Nolan also revealed: “I hate people suggesting I’m successful because I’m not. Being a millionaire is not a success to me. The two things I would consider successful would be to have a normal weight and children. I don’t have either.”

He also said he has becoming increasingly concerned about his health in recent years.

“I’m a complete failure with my health. Weight has defeated me and continues to defeat me,” he said.

The broadcaster spoke out last year about taking legal action against two social media trolls, for which he subsequently received six and five figures payouts.

"I get a lot of abuse about my weight. I talk about my weight, and I am fat, so there we go. But when someone threatens to put a bullet in your head... I let that go for a while, then I thought, ‘No’,” he said.

Mr Nolan now lives in a £1m purpose-built home on the shores of Strangford Lough, complete with a swimming pool, jetty and boat house.