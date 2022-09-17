Stephen Donnelly promotes the ‘safe and appropriate use of medication’ to mark World Patient Safety Day

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is advocating for the “safe and appropriate use of medication” to mark World Patient Safety Day today.

Ireland continues to support this international initiative, led by the World Health Organization which focuses on raising awareness and ensuring that patient safety is established as a global health priority.

The theme this year is ‘Medication Without Harm’, this campaign sets out to encourage and empower patients, their caregivers and healthcare professionals to take an “active role in ensuring safer medicine practices and medication use processes including prescription, preparation, dispensing, administration and monitoring”.

Mr Donnelly said the “appropriate” use of medication “empowers patients to live longer, healthier lives”.

“I am delighted to mark and promote this year’s World Patient Safety Day on the theme of Medication Without Harm,” he said.

“Safe and appropriate use of medication allows and empowers patients to live longer, healthier lives, benefiting them, their families and society.

“The use of the right medication at the right time in the right way by the right patient is one of the most effective health care interventions available.”

Chief nursing officer Rachel Kenna said all healthcare professionals, patients and their families “have a role to play in improving medication safety” and that this should be a priority.

“This campaign encourages all clinicians and patients to prioritise and take early action in key areas associated with potential for improving medication issues,” she said.

“These include high risk situations, transitions of care, polypharmacy and look-alike, sound-alike medications.

“An organisational culture that routinely implements best practices and quality improvements in respect of medication safety provides a supportive environment for safe, high-quality care”.

The national clinical director for quality and patient safety said that “at least half” of medication-related harm is “potentially preventable”.

Dr Orla Healy said: “Our HSE National Medication Safety Programme works with patients and healthcare professionals to reduce harm associated with medicines or their omission.

“The ‘Know Check Ask’ medication safety campaign, for example, encourages people who use regular medicines to know more about their medicines and to ask their pharmacist, doctor or nurse if they have questions.

“One very useful, practical step for people is to keep an up-to-date list of their medicines and to take it to all healthcare appointments.”