Stephen Donnelly as Health Minister: thumbs up or thumbs down?

During his troubled time as Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly has left himself open to ridicule, partly because of his tendency to explain his policies in a way that at times sounds condescending. It has become known in Irish politics as “Stephensplaining”.

Perhaps the high point of his political career of “Stephensplaining” came in August last year. That was when he went on Virgin Media TV and compared the risk of a child catching Covid-19 in school to jumping on a trampoline, or an adult driving a car. As he told us, it was all about assessing risk.

The Wicklow Fianna Fáil TD took the unusual step back then of retracting the trampoline statement. “It was in my head because one of my kids broke their arm recently enough while trampolining,” explained the father of three primary school children. “I certainly didn’t want to add to anyone’s anxiety.”

The vision of the minister jumping up and down in the garden of his Wicklow abode, and having notions about risk and Covid-19, mostly caused hilarity rather than any great anxiety.

It was one of a series of gaffes during a period as minister when he has been given responsibility for handling the State’s gravest national crisis in living memory.

Donnelly likes to think and talk in bullet points. He says his two big priorities are dealing with Covid-19 and introducing universal healthcare. But his public performances have tended to detract from whatever achievements that can be credited to him during his period in office.

“Stephen is obviously very intelligent, but he can lack empathy,” says one parliamentary colleague, who lauds him for the vaccine rollout. “He sometimes talks like the management consultant he once was, as if he was planning a strategy around a boardroom table. That doesn’t really work in politics, especially in interviews.”

He recently apologised for a contretemps in the Dáil with the Leas-Cheann Comhairle, Catherine Connolly, when he persisted talking over her and finger-pointing. When she eventually shut him up, he was picked up on a microphone muttering the somewhat unparliamentary: “Unf***ingbelievable.”

Like almost every Minister for Health, Donnelly has become the target for widespread public anger, and speculation about whether he is up to the job.

In recent days, he has been accused of over-promising on the delivery of vaccines, failing to set out a long-term plan, and confused messaging on the introduction of quarantine restrictions.

But what attracted most attention this week for Stephen Donnelly was one of his text messages. As the Sunday Independent reported, the Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan texted Donnelly in October to express concern that the reproductive rate for the virus in Dublin had gone up to between 1.2 and 1.3. Donnelly responded with a thumbs-up emoji.

As he explained later in the week: “It was shorthand for thank you. It wasn’t a winky face.”

According to those close to him, Donnelly is resilient in the face of an avalanche of criticism, including abuse on social media.

One of his Wicklow acquaintances says: “He blocks a lot of his social media out. He is not spending his time looking at the comments on Twitter. If he started taking in all that stuff, he just wouldn’t get up in the morning.”

After his thumbs-up text message was revealed, the minister was deluged with thumbs-up jokes on social media.

When he went on Morning Ireland on Tuesday morning to try to move the dial to something more positive and talk about the vaccination programme, he sounded less than convincing.

Talking about injecting the vulnerable, he said: “The 80-20 rule applies. If you vaccinate 20pc of the people, you reduce the risk by 80pc. These numbers are made up. They are not real numbers.”

At times, according to close observers of the health scene, he seems overburdened by the job. He is said to be putting in about 100 hours a week in a crisis that is shifting all the time and in a health system that was once described by its chief executive as “a centralised amorphous blob” that nobody understands.

At first our vaccine rollout seemed as though it would run on schedule, and the health authorities were getting old people in nursing homes and healthcare workers injected as fast as they came in.

His spokesman told Review: “Rollout to date has focused on getting the vaccines into people’s arms as the vaccines arrive.”

But supplies from drugs companies are likely to be delayed due to reasons beyond the minister’s control, and it emerged this week that the Astrazeneca/Oxford vaccine was not to be used for the over-70s for the time being.

The vaccines may have been going out as fast they came in but Donnelly sounded less than convincing when he was asked by Claire Byrne in recent days: “Are you the vaccine lead?” and he replied: “Yes, I guess I am.”

Micheál Martin, normally a cautious leader, took one of the gambles of his life when he appointed Donnelly to the health ministry in June, and it caused much bitterness among envious political colleagues, who were passed over for the job.

Here was the arriviste politician, who seemed like he had only been a wet week in Fianna Fáil.

“He came in from the outside and had a long record of eviscerating Fianna Fáil in the Dáil,” said one former cabinet minister this week. “Suddenly he leapfrogs over everybody else who was fighting in the trenches and gets a ministry. That was bound to cause resentment, and there are no doubt some people who would hope that he will fail.”

When he was appointed, one TD was heard to remark more baldly: “People who dedicated their lives to Fianna Fáil have been overlooked for a f*****g Social Democrat,” referring to the party Donnelly left four years ago before joining Fianna Fáil.

Although he is not “one of the tribe”, Fianna Fáil backbenchers believe Martin was transfixed by him, and enthralled by his management speak.

To use Donnelly-type jargon, Martin perhaps felt he could be a “game changer” in health with his “core competencies”, learned in his youth as a Harvard-educated consultant with McKinsey.

One advantage for Martin is that Donnelly does not pose any kind of threat to him, and according to those who would defend him, he is not a party man with ambitions to be leader.

As he moved breezily from being an independent TD to helping to set up the Social Democrats to joining Fianna Fáil, he was accused of opportunism. He has lost some of his support around his base in Greystones, where he lives with his wife, the academic Susan Leavy, and was elected on the 15th count at the 2020 election.

But one of his close friends dismisses the opportunism charge and says party political ambition is not what drives him: “Stephen is not a normal politician. He is not interested in the party political game. To him, it’s about getting in a position to make a difference.”

When he took over in late June, Donnelly struggled to find his footing. The case numbers were low, and the previous Fine Gael caretaker government had been busy opening up the country.

There was an immediate leadership vacuum among the senior civil servants in his department. In a puzzling move, the secretary-general of the department Jim Breslin moved to the more junior Higher Education ministry with Simon Harris, leaving a vacancy at the top. The leading figure in tackling the pandemic, Tony Holohan, had to go on compassionate leave of absence for family reasons.

Outright confusion

Under pressure from cash-strapped publicans, tourism interest groups and businesses that had been hammered, Donnelly and the new three-way coalition government seemed torn between opening things up and shutting them down.

At times there was outright confusion that bordered on farce.

In August, the public was bewildered by the details of new restrictions, with Donnelly suggesting that only six people could attend indoor concerts and cultural events in theatres.

He told a press briefing: “If it’s an indoor concert the answer is no more than six people.”

This conjured up images of bands playing to ludicrously small crowds that would not even accommodate their own families.

Embarrassingly, the Taoiseach’s office had to clarify that Donnelly had misspoken and point out that in museums, cinemas, theatres and art galleries: “Attendance must adhere to an overall limit of 50 people.”

There was further confusion in the following month when the Government announced a “Living with Covid” strategy that seemed to have more cooks than an army canteen during a world war.

The Government had toyed with a colour-coded traffic light system where different parts of the country or local areas could be classified, with the possibility of different restrictions.

When they eventually launched the five-level system, hammered out at last-minute cabinet committee meetings, there was confusion over what restrictions would be in force in Dublin. The capital was deemed to be between two levels. On a day that was dubbed “meltdown Tuesday”, Donnelly went on RTÉ Radio at lunchtime to say residents in Dublin “absolutely can” travel outside the county.

However, the Taoiseach later went on RTÉ’s Six-One News to point out that the Government advice was precisely the opposite. The public was being told not to travel outside the capital.

In the meantime, as confusion reigned, Donnelly fell ill and had to go home to self-isolate amid fears that he had caught the virus. Cabinet members restricted their movements and Dáil business temporarily ground to a halt. Fortunately, he tested negative.

Confusion over what the restrictions are at any given time have continued right up until the present time.

This week there was discussion about how travellers arriving in Ireland have to isolate themselves, and whether they should be confined to their rooms or their homes. There seemed to be different accounts from different ministers.

Ordinary punters, confined to a 5km radius, were bemused to see footage on RTÉ of holidaymakers coming home from Lanzarote, but it has not always been clear what travel restrictions have been enforced.

At present, Donnelly is trying to introduce measures to enforce restrictions and quarantine in hotels for those arriving from countries where Covid-19 variants are prevalent — South Africa and Brazil.

But Anthony Staines, professor of health systems at Dublin City University, warns that it is now too late to keep these variants out by focusing on just two countries, because the British and Brazilian variants have already been found in the UK.

“Quarantining will work, but you have to quarantine everybody,” he says. “It doesn’t matter if you have come from England or Johannesburg.”

Staines lays the blame for many of our problems at the door of the health system — including the Department of Health and the HSE — as much as any individual minister such as Donnelly.

“He comes across as absolutely sincere,” says Staines. “I have no doubt at all that he wants to make things better. He comes across as smart, but somewhat frustrated. It’s an impossible task to design an ideal health minister.”

It does not help Donnelly perhaps that there are three former Ministers for Health in the cabinet — Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar and Simon Harris (memorably described by Labour leader Alan Kelly as the “Emeritus Minister for Health”) , and sometimes they are pulling in different directions.

Varadkar in particular has tended to take his own policy stances on health, going on live TV to advocate a certain policy stance when it suited him.

Although the effect of the virus and the spread of the UK variant has had a calamitous effect in nursing homes, Donnelly’s spokesman said he had accelerated the vaccination programme for staff and residents so that it would be completed earlier than planned.

Donnelly believes he has helped to avoid a trolley crisis in hospitals by securing €600m in funding for a winter plan, and that an extra €2bn in health funding will help to increase staffing, hospital beds, community and home care. Inevitably, attention will focus in years to come on whether the Government opened up too readily before Christmas, without heeding all the warning signs that there could be a New Year surge.

But if Donnelly was partly to blame, it was also a collective decision by the Cabinet.

Laura Durcan, a consultant at Beaumont Hospital, says: “I don’t think we can blame Stephen Donnelly for the Irish mentality around Christmas.

“We have a collective lunacy about Christmas and seeing our families that is a bit different to what happens in other countries around Europe,” the former vice-president of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association adds.

Durcan’s takes a reasonably positive view of how hospitals, nursing homes, primary care practices and the HSE have handled the crisis.

“There have been peaks and troughs in how we have performed, but the healthcare system is much more flexible, agile and capable of creativity than we would previously have thought.

“When you think of it, this time last year there were 900 patients on trolleys.”

Donnelly is sometimes compared unfavourably with his predecessor and constituency rival, Simon Harris, who suddenly took on a statesmanlike aura at the start of the pandemic.

But according to Durcan, it is much harder to motivate people now than it was during the time of the first lockdown.

“In March, it was like we were rallied for war and everyone was in it together, but 10 months on people are miserable, tired and ticked off.

“Stephen Donnelly has worked his hands to the bone, but he is the easy target of criticism. He may have delivered a lot, but he is bearing the brunt of general public dissatisfaction.”