Stephen Donnelly as Health Minister: thumbs up or thumbs down?

From his trampoline to his thumbs-up emoji, the Fianna Fáil Minister has become a lightning rod for public anger in the pandemic. But does he deserve the criticism? Kim Bielenberg reports

Minister for Health Stephen Donnellyat the launch of the Covid-19 tracker app in July. Photo by Frank McGrath

Minister for Health Stephen Donnellyat the launch of the Covid-19 tracker app in July. Photo by Frank McGrath

Kim Bielenberg Twitter Email

During his troubled time as Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly has left himself open to ridicule, partly because of his tendency to explain his policies in a way that at times sounds condescending. It has become known in Irish politics as “Stephensplaining”.

Perhaps the high point of his political career of “Stephensplaining” came in August last year. That was when he went on Virgin Media TV and compared the risk of a child catching Covid-19 in school to jumping on a trampoline, or an adult driving a car. As he told us, it was all about assessing risk.

The Wicklow Fianna Fáil TD took the unusual step back then of retracting the trampoline statement. “It was in my head because one of my kids broke their arm recently enough while trampolining,” explained the father of three primary school children. “I certainly didn’t want to add to anyone’s anxiety.”

