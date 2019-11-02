Status Yellow rain warning comes into effect for five western counties

A status yellow rainfall warning has come into effect for five western counties this morning, bringing up to 20mm of rain today.

Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick are set to experience heavy rainfall today, with the warning in place from 8am this morning until midnight tonight.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Met Eireann forecaster Gerry Murphy said: “There’s a fair amount of rain on the way. There’s heavy showers moving across the country at the moment and they’re going to continue.”

More rain is set to hit the rest in the country today, with strong and blustery northwest winds. However, the east and northeast of the country may experience some brief spells of dry and bright weather later in the day. Temperatures will reach 10 or 11 degrees Celsius.

The rain will continue into tonight with mist and fog also developing across the country. Temperatures will reach as low as two degrees Celsius in the north of the country.

Patchy showers will continue across the country on Sunday with temperatures staying between 10 and 12 degrees Celsius. Frost is likely in southern areas overnight

There’s no let up in the winter weather in sight as the unsettled weather will continue into next week with dry spells and a few showers across the country on Monday and Tuesday. Monday will be a windy day, with high temperatures of between 8 to 11 degrees Celsius.

Tuesday and Wednesday will continue to be chilly, with some frost expected on Tuesday night.

Online Editors