Status yellow fog warning leading to ‘poor visibility and treacherous conditions’

A status yellow fog warning is in place for many parts of the country until 5am Friday morning.

Met Éireann issued the warning for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Connacht.

The warning was issued shortly before 7pm and will remain in place overnight, with Met Eireann warning of“poor visibility and treacherous conditions with dense fog in parts.”

Overall, 22 counties will be affected by the warning and motorists are being advised to exercise caution.

Meanwhile, there will be patchy frost and ice in places, with coldest temperatures of 0 to 4C

Later in the night, easterly winds will begin to freshen and a heavy spell of rain will begin to push up from the southwest.

Some intense falls are possible across southern counties, bringing the potential for spot flooding and surface water.