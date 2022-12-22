| 2.9°C Dublin

Status yellow fog warning leading to ‘poor visibility and treacherous conditions’

Motorists are being advised to exercise caution Expand

Close

Motorists are being advised to exercise caution

Motorists are being advised to exercise caution

Motorists are being advised to exercise caution

A status yellow fog warning is in place for many parts of the country until 5am Friday morning.

Met Éireann issued the warning for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Connacht.

The warning was issued shortly before 7pm and will remain in place overnight, with Met Eireann warning of“poor visibility and treacherous conditions with dense fog in parts.”

Overall, 22 counties will be affected by the warning and motorists are being advised to exercise caution. 

Meanwhile, there will be patchy frost and ice in places, with coldest temperatures of 0 to 4C

Later in the night, easterly winds will begin to freshen and a heavy spell of rain will begin to push up from the southwest.

Some intense falls are possible across southern counties, bringing the potential for spot flooding and surface water.

 

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy