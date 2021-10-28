Motorists are being warned to take extra care on the roads this morning following heavy rain across most counties in the last 24 hours.

A status orange rainfall warning remains in places for Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow until 8am Friday morning.

Met Éireann said following recent heavy rain, there will be additional significant accumulations of rainfall throughout today, tonight and into early on Friday morning with flooding in places.

According to Met Éireann outbreaks of rain will continue to move northwards across east Munster and Leinster this morning. The rain will be heaviest and most persistent in the southeast where there is an ongoing risk of localised flooding.

Read More

The rain will clear later this morning and scattered heavy showers in the west will extend eastwards, with sunny spells developing too.

A spell of rain will move into the southwest late this afternoon, spreading across Munster during the evening and becoming heavy and possibly thundery in places. Highest temperatures will range between of 12C to 15C today in light to moderate south to southwest breezes.

Tonight, rain in Munster will move north-eastwards across Leinster and later into east Ulster.

The rain will be heavy at times in Munster and Leinster and there will be a chance of thundery downpours leading to localised flooding.

In Connacht and west Ulster, and later in Munster, there will be clear spells and scattered showers. It will be cooler than recent nights, with lowest temperatures of 3C to 7C, in light to moderate southerly or variable winds.

Any lingering rain in the east and northeast will clear into the Irish Sea on Friday morning and it will be followed by sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will become frequent and heavy in the west by afternoon - merging into longer spells of rain as they track eastwards.

It will be driest with the best of the sunshine across the eastern half of the country on Friday. Highest temperatures of 10C to 13C are being forecast, in light to moderate southerly winds.