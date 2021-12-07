State will invest ‘at least’ €1bn in childcare services a year by 2028 in bid to reduce cost for parents

The State will invest “at least” €1bn per year in childcare services by 2028, Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman has vowed.

He said future Budgets will see “significant increases” in the National Childcare Scheme (NCS) to help reduce the cost of childcare.

Cabinet ministers today agreed to gradually increase State investment in childcare services from next year, which will see creches freeze fees and save parents thousands on childcare.

Creches will receive “core funding” of €207m per year from 2023 from the State, provided that they freeze their fees.

“The Government policy is that there will be at least €1bn per annum deployed in the sector by 2028,” said Mr O’Gorman.

“In future Budgets, I’ll be looking to significantly increase the amount of investment into the NCS, that’s the best process by which we can deliver savings for parents in terms of the amount they’re paying in fees,” he said.

Mr O’Gorman said that just like there are additional supports for disadvantaged primary and secondary schools, the Government will also begin allocating additional funding for disadvantaged early learning and childcare providers too.

While Cabinet agreed to increase State funding in the childcare sector in the coming years, Mr O’Gorman declined to say if there will be a point where childcare is fully publicly funded.

“I don’t have a specific end date in sight, but I think the commitment is here across all that we’re doing to continue that very significant State investment and public management of the system,” he said.

He added that the State funding will ensure that childcare workers will receive better pay and working conditions through an Employment Regulation Order which will determine minimum rates of pay as well as conditions of employment.

However, he did not specify whether or not he would like to see childcare workers being paid the living wage and not the minimum wage, instead saying providers will have to pay “agreed rates” under the order.

The order will also set out wages for each job in the sector.