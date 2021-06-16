Sean McAndrew and his daughter Aoife ,(14) from Killala, Co Mayo, were among thousands of protesters who rallied in Dublin about the mica and pyrite building scandals. Photo: Steve Humphreys

The State’s redress scheme for homeowners is being re-examined in the next six weeks.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has vowed that nobody will become homeless as a result of thousands of homes crumbling across the country due to defective building blocks affected by the mica mineral.

The current redress scheme, established in January of last year, offers 90pc renovation costs to homeowners affected.

However, thousands of protestors took to the streets of Dublin yesterday, calling for a 100pc redress scheme.

Read More

“What we’re going to do now is we’re going to sit down in the course of the next six weeks and come up with an enhanced scheme that is much more fairer and much more favourable to people,” he told reporters today.

Last night, Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien said that it could cost as much as €1.5 billion to remediate the affected homes.

However, it is unlikely that the support will stretch to 100pc as Mr Varadkar said that the taxpayer should not be footing the bill.

“But we do need to put some limits on this. This is taxpayer’s money, the taxpayer isn’t to blame on this either and we do need to put some sort of controls on this to make sure that we minimise the cost.

“One billion, one and a half billion, is a lot of money. It’s the best part of a social housing budget for an entire year, think of it that way,” he said.

“We have to make sure that we do right by the people in Donegal and Mayo and Clare and Limerick and other places but also bear in mind that this is taxpayer money.”

The Tánaiste said that the State should help people who are living in “damaged and dangerous” houses through “no fault of their own”.

He said that the State will “absolutely make sure” that nobody is left homeless as a result of the scandal.

“That hasn’t happened yet, but there are people that may have to be provided with accommodation, temporary accommodation and emergency accommodation - and that will be done,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said that the solution is to “repair and reinstate these homes”.